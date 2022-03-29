Anita Kumar of Lantronix Named to Security Industry Association 2022 Women in Security Power 100

·5 min read
Annual program showcases 100 women who are role models, leaders, innovators and influencers in the global security industry

Anita Kumar, VP Business Operations, Lantronix
IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced that Anita Kumar, VP of Business Operations at Lantronix, has been named to the Security Industry Association (SIA) 2022 Women in Security Power 100. SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers.

New for 2022, this annual program honors 100 women in the security industry who are role models for actively advancing diversity, inclusion, innovation and leadership in the security industry. This year’s Power 100 honorees were honored at a breakfast on March 25, 2022, at ISC West 2022.

“Congratulations to Anita Kumar for being named to the SIA 2022 Women in Security Power 100,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. “An inspirational leader, Anita has been instrumental in helping to create real-world security solutions that are transforming enterprises, Smart Cities and the world around us.”

“The 2022 Women in Security Power 100 is an accomplished, impactful group of women who are modeling leadership, inspiring others and transforming the security industry,” said Kasia Hanson, chair of the SIA Women in Security Forum. “We applaud the 2022 honorees for their meaningful contributions to the industry.”

Over her 20-year career, Kumar has paved the way and been an inspiration for women in the security industry. She joined Lantronix in August 2021 as part of the company’s acquisition of Transition Networks. Prior to joining Lantronix, Kumar served as CEO of Communication Systems Inc. and General Manager of Transition Networks. As Lantronix’s vice president of Business Operations, Kumar leads the company’s worldwide manufacturing and supply chain operations. She also leads the Information Technology and Information Systems teams. In addition, she provides focus and leadership on the company’s key customer programs.

During her career, Anita helped drive the creation of innovative technologies that solve many issues in the security industry, focusing on ease of provisioning and deployment, and ease of use. She also contributed to facilitating and implementing these and other advanced security technologies into real-world solutions, helping develop products that are certified and being used by multiple U.S. Department of Transportations and school districts for Smart City and Intelligent Building applications.

Prior to joining Transition Networks, Kumar held technical leadership positions in Product Management and Engineering at ADC, Nortel Networks, Lucent Technologies, AT&T and Ericsson-Raynet. She has a Ph.D. in Physics from Ohio University.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff0d510d-03fb-41a8-8e98-774ece18c352


