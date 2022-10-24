Anita Kerr, former session singer whose band beat The Beatles and the Beach Boys to Grammy Awards – obituary

Anita Kerr in 1974 - Alamy

Anita Kerr, who has died aged 94, was a session singer, orchestrator and arranger whose vocal group, the Anita Kerr Singers, can be heard backing thousands of pop and country music recordings of the 1950s and ‘60s.

Although they typically went uncredited, their sugary, lush harmonies helped to create the “Nashville sound” and were also instantly recognisable on such hits as Roy Orbison’s Only the Lonely.

From 1961 when they signed with RCA Victor, Anita Kerr and her quartet (sometimes quintet) came out of the shadows and in 1966, in what one commentator unkindly described as the “worst Grammy embarrassment in the history of the awards” their album We Dig Mancini, Anita’s adaption of Henry Mancini instrumental pieces to a vocal format, won the Best Vocal Group Performance Grammy, crushing such lesser competition as the Beatles, who had been nominated for Help!.

The following year their version of A Man and A Woman trounced the Beach Boys’ Good Vibrations and the Mamas and the Papas’ Monday, Monday, the attitude of the judges perhaps reflected in the compere’s joke: “I guess you’ve heard that the Mamas and the Papas are expecting a baby... It’ll be the first time they really know which is the Mamas and which is the Papas.”

The album that beat The Beatles' Help! to a Grammy award

She was born Anita Jean Grilli in Memphis, Tennessee to Italian immigrant parents on October 13 1927. Her father ran a grocery store; her mother was a classically trained contralto.

Anita took piano lessons from the age of four and by the age of 10 was the organist at her local Catholic school where she also wrote arrangements for a 14-voice female group that she rehearsed at home.

Her parents were too poor to pay for college, so after leaving school she joined her brother’s jazz band, performing at dances and on local radio stations.

Aged 20 she married Al Kerr, a local radio DJ, and moved to Nashville, where she led a singing group that made broadcasts for the city’s main country music radio station. Her skill as an arranger led to the formation of her quartet, and in 1950 they found chart success alongside Red Foley with the single Our Lady of Fatima, a folk number credited to “Red Foley With The Anita Kerr Singers.”

Signed to Decca Records and later RCA Victor, over the next decade and a half the Anita Kerr Singers worked alongside Owen Bradley and Chet Atkins to create the lush, hybrid country-pop style known as the “Nashville Sound”, helping to propel singers such as Jim Reeves, Eddy Arnold, Brenda Lee, Skeeter Davis, Patsy Cline and Hank Snow to the top of the Billboard charts.

Anita Kerr’s first marriage was dissolved and in 1965 she married Al Grob, a Swiss businessman, and moved to Los Angeles where she reformed the Anita Kerr singers, wrote orchestral scores and TV and film soundtracks and, as a recording artist, diversified into everything from pop and jazz to mariachi and light classical – along with vocal arrangements of hits by The Beatles, Burt Bacharach and others. In 1967 she formed a recording partnership with the poet and singer-songwriter Rod McKuen, with whom she would cut 11 albums.

In 1970 Anita and her husband moved to his native Switzerland where she formed a new Anita Kerr Singers, continued to record and, with her husband, opened a recording studio in Montreux. From around 1955 to 1975 Anita Kerr sang on or wrote for roughly 1,000 recording sessions a year, recalling on her website that she had been “tired at times, but happy”.

From 1975 Anita Kerr moved into gospel albums and in 1985 she wrote, arranged and produced Piano, Piano, Switzerland’s entry for Eurovision.

She is survived by her husband and two daughters from her first marriage.

Anita Kerr, born October 13 1927, died October 10 2022