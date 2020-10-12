Anita Hassanandani Opens Up On Her Pregnancy, Says Work Will Take Backseat As Motherhood Will Be The Priority

Actress Anita Hassanandani and hubby Rohit Reddy, who have been married for 7-long years now, are all set to add on to their family. The couple is all set to welcome their first child in a few months and they are elated and excited. There were rumours surrounding Anita's pregnancy earlier as well but things are now confirmed! Baby Hassanandani-Reddy is due in February 2021 and the parents-to-be are excited. "We were waiting for the right time to announce our pregnancy. I think 2021 is going to be a year of babies,” proclaimed an excited Anita to Bombay Times. Anita Hassanandani Announces Pregnancy With Hubby Rohit Reddy, Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Watch Video).

Anita, who is 39-years-old, also told the daily how she had a few concerns about getting pregnant in her late-30s. "The age-factor did play on my mind. Many people told me that it’s going to be tough, it overwhelms you. But once I conceived naturally, I realised that age is just a number. You need to be mentally and physically fit for everything to fall in place. Jo naseeb mein likha hota hai, woh toh hota hi hai. Today, Rohit and I feel well-settled — we are financially and mentally in a place where we are ready to have a child.”

When asked if she will be a working mother or not, Anita's reply kinda surprised us. For once, the actress who started out young in the industry, revealed she wants to set work aside and enjoy motherhood. "I have been working continuously since I was 16. So, initially, I was restless and sure about returning back to work soon after having the baby. But now that it has started to sink in, I can feel my priorities changing. I can’t believe I am telling you that at this stage, I really don’t care about work or when I will return. For now, I want to enjoy motherhood and make the most of it."

"The kicks and flutters in my belly, I just want to enjoy all of this and my time with my baby, without worrying about anything else. At the same time, I’ll do a little bit of work here and there. However, the priority right now is motherhood,” Anita concludes. Congratulations Anita and Rohit!!