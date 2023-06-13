Anita Baker says Babyface fans are bullying her over scrapped tour performance

Anita Baker is asking Babyface to call off fans she said are bullying and threatening her.

Baker says fans of the R&B songwriter-producer have been threatening her, as a result of him not performing during a May show on her Songstress tour. She's dubbed them "Kenny's Crazies."

“Some of his fans, are not accepting of the reality, that he is contracted, as special guest support, on My Tour. Some even want to hurt me... Crazyyyy. Town” Baker tweeted Monday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Baker's response comes a week after alluding to the dustup over Babyface not performing at a May 10 New Jersey stop on her The Songstress tour.

As you can see... Some of his fans, are Not accepting of the Reality, that he is Contracted, as Special Guest/Support, on My Tour Some even want to hurt me...

Crazyyyy. Town. pic.twitter.com/RlqpkRuGYk — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

The tweets picked up after Babyface’s NPR Tiny Desk concert performance hit the internet on Friday.

The night of the New Jersey concert, Babyface took to social media to tell fans he was asked not to take the stage at the Prudential Center so that headliner Baker could perform her full set after the show got off to a late start.

“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn't get to perform for y'all tonight,” he posted on Twitter.

I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn't get to perform for… — Babyface (@babyface) May 11, 2023

Loads of people – fans and celebs – responded with criticism of Baker, notably singer-songwriter Stephanie Mills.

“We have got to be better than this! I am saddened by the fact that you have to make this statement," Mills tweeted May 10. One would think as older artist who are considered “Iconic” and or “Legendary” we would treat each other with respect and dignity. @Babyface We can tour together.”

Later, Babyface told People magazine in a statement May 11 that his set was cut due to technical issues, explaining that production crews were unable to get a video screen running in time for his performance.

"As advanced as technology is today, we are sometimes at its mercy. The video wall was unfortunately not working that day and time wasn't on our side," he said. "I am incredibly sorry to the fans and have nothing but love and respect for Anita."

Anita Baker, left, says fans of Babyface have been threatening her as a result of him not performing during a May show on her Songstress tour.

Folks though were still expressing disappointment in the May 10 show in their reviews as recently as early June, according to the official Ticketmaster website. Many assumed that Babyface, with his deep catalog over a 40-year career, was co-headlining with the R&B/Soul diva.

Story continues

Born Kenneth Edmonds, Babyface has 12 Grammys and 50 nominations, including wins for producer of the year from 1996 through 1998. The 64-year-old musician has produced or written hits for the likes of Michael Jackson, Boyz II Men, Usher, Beyoncé and Madonna. His LaFace Records label, co-founded with L.A. Reid, launched the recording careers of Toni Braxton, TLC, Usher, P!nk and Outkast.

But the tour, which kicked off in February and runs through December, is Baker's in observance of the 40th anniversary of her first solo breakthrough album.

Baker, 65, wants him to set the record straight. She told her Twitter followers Monday that "this false narrative of a co-headliner is creating unrealistic expectations and aggression from his fans towards me.”

“Not PR worthy, to simply say, maybe promoter/others said performance slot has passed," Baker wrote in a prior tweet Sunday. "Alert the industry blogs and media and say Anita Baker is responsible... Her name will get attention. Industry bloggers will intimidate and bully her into fearful silence.”

Not P.R. worthy, 2 simply say, maybe Promoter/Others? Said, Performance Slot has passed⏰ Massa, Alerts the Industry Blogs & media & Say ANITA BAKER, is responsible... Her name will Get Attention. Industry Bloggers will Intimidate & Bully her N2 fearful silence pic.twitter.com/myNK4JJ4LF — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

Baker said she was tweeting to salvage her reputation, as she doesn’t do press. “I’m praying the truth reaches my global fan base and my reputation is restored,” she wrote.

Outside of the follow-up statement and a post thanking her at a subsequent concert stop, Babyface has not commented on Baker’s social media activity or responded to those who have been critical of her regarding his May 10 absence.

Babyface and Baker have a past legal dealing after he sued her, but Baker previously told followers that had been settled and there were no hard feelings between the performers.

“My company defended and prevailed against the lawsuit filed, (not by Babyface, but by his reps. at the time)," Baker tweeted June 6. "Kenny, came to me years ago, in the spirit of community and we put it all behind us and came together, in love, peace, music and community and forgiveness.”

Watch: Babyface delivers soulful performance, honors Whitney Houston in NPR Tiny Desk Concert

From 2014: Lawyer says Anita Baker owes him money

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Anita Baker claps back at Babyface fans after cut tour performance