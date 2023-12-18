Anita Baker pulls a quiet storm Patti LuPone, sing-tells fans to 'turn off the camera, baby'

The quiet storm songstress also had security kick people out of her front row.

Some fans of Anita Baker are not caught up in the rapture with the legendary singer.

In fan-made videos from her concert in Houston on Friday, Baker can be seen pulling a Patti LuPone and telling — well, actually singing and not missing a beat — someone in the audience to stop recording her with their phone.

While performing "Feel the Need" from her 1983 debut solo album The Songstress, which she's currently celebrating on the similarly-titled 40th anniversary tour, Baker belted out her disapproval.

"Early in the morning! Late in the evening, baby," she sang, before ad libbing, "Turn off the camera, baby, I don't know who you are, move back!"

"Get on back, I don't know who that is," she crooned and continued, followed by some light scatting.

As you should know, Broadway diva Patti LuPone has been yelling at people to turn off their phones for well over a decade. Because divas are gonna diva, regardless of genre.



Another video shows Baker asking security to help some people out — "and I mean out," she emphasized — of her front row. While it's not clear why she had folks removed, some on social media defended Baker, explaining that people were "rushing" the stage and security did nothing to stop them.

For a quiet storm singer, Baker's The Songstress Tour has been making quite a bit of noise after she dropped fellow legend Babyface as her supporting act over the summer.

Baker embarked on the tour in February but in May, Babyface missed a performance in Newark, later explaining that, "I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety."

Fans of the prolific producer and songwriter apparently took issue with his being relegated to a special guest on Baker's tour and not a co-headliner and began harassing and cyberbullying Baker, she claimed over social media.

Baker announced on June 13 that "in the interest of personal safety" she would be continuing The Songstress Tour "alone."

