How Anishnabeg Outreach is providing a pathway for Indigenous-focused mental health services

·3 min read

When Stephen Jackson first became the executive director of Anishnabeg Outreach in 2017, he knew that healing and mental health services would be an important part of the organization’s mandate.

In an era where mass graves of Indigenous children are being discovered in Canada and a pandemic rages on, Anishnabeg Outreach is providing a pathway for Indigenous-focused mental health services.

In 2021, many of the programs that Anishnabeg Outreach offered in partnership with Ontario Health West incorporated Indigenous healing practices with traditional mental health care. The program incorporated one-on-one counselling with healing lodges and teaching lodges, which includes teachings and ceremonies from Indigenous elders with an emphasis placed on interaction with nature.

“We spent a lot of time building trust with people and examining what the root causes of their problems are,” says Jackson. “Looking at the root cause involves taking ownership, breaking the cycle and providing lifelong support.”

Paul Francis Jr., director of Indigenous relations at St. Joseph’s Hospital, says that many Indigenous mental health issues are related to intergenerational and historical trauma. “If you look at what has been done, colonialism was an attack on our traditional systems, so the way to heal is to go back and utilize some of those methods.”

One of the reasons having Indigenous ways of knowing in mental health is so important is because Indigenous people have a different way of seeing the world; as Francis Jr. explains, an Indigenous lens utilizes a holistic approach. “We believe holistically in the physical, mental, spiritual and emotional, and we believe that all those things are connected, so to treat somebody you have to treat all of it collectively.”

Jackson notes that this ties directly into reconciliation. “If you think about reconciliation, regardless of how it’s defined, there is no reconciliation without healing,” says Jackson. “There is no possible future either for employment because you can’t stay in a job if you’re not healed, you can’t maintain relationships if you’re not healed, and it’s the same with family, partners or workers.

Many people in the Anishnabeg community felt this way, with more than 3,500 people signing up for services over a period of three months. Then the program hit a hiccup and Ontario Health West didn’t renew the funding contract with Anishnabeg Outreach.

“I was supremely disappointed we were not able to secure additional funding for Indigenous people despite the incredible need,” says Jackson. “This dramatic funding shift challenged us to think and solve a problem creatively, yet still offer services that are desperately needed.”

So Anishnabeg Outreach pivoted their mental health program, and developed a self-paced Virtual Healing Lodge program that offered many of the same elements as the previous program. This new self-paced program focused on addressing the root cause of behavioural issues by focusing on communication, setting boundaries, ego, motivation and self-confidence.

Jackson says that mental health is often related to societal, political or financial barriers, but that regardless of the barriers people are facing, the Virtual Healing Lodge program offers solutions to overcome these barriers.

“Virtual Healing Lodge is an alternative to counselling and wait lists; it's a process that allows Indigenous people to manage their own healing.”

For more information about Anishnabeg Outreach’s mental health services, go to aocan.org/wellness-and-healing/.

STORY BEHIND THE STORY: After hearing about Anishnabeg Outreach losing their funding from Ontario Health West, reporter Genelle Levy decided to explore how this would impact their groundbreaking mental health programs.

Genelle Levy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cambridge Times

