Anishinaabe communities feel 'kept in the dark' about arsenic emissions from Horne Smelter

·5 min read
Leaders in the Abitibi says their communities need to be consulted when it comes to the future of the Horne Smelter. They say the smelter's emissions pose a great risk to their territory and way of life. (Laurie Odjick - image credit)
Leaders in the Abitibi says their communities need to be consulted when it comes to the future of the Horne Smelter. They say the smelter's emissions pose a great risk to their territory and way of life. (Laurie Odjick - image credit)

Steve Mathias has a lot of questions about the impact of the Horne Smelter on surrounding Anishinaabe communities.

The former chief of Long Point First Nation questions how far the western Quebec copper smelter's emissions spread across the territory.

And he wonders if his people can safely eat the meat hunted on the land, and consume collected plants and berries.

His overarching question: "[Is it] harmful to the health of our people?"

He's yet to hear a satisfying answer.

Mathias is a spokesperson for the Chiefs and Councils of Long Point First Nation, Kebaowek First Nation and Timiskaming First Nation on this issue.

Last week, their leaders in the Abitibi issued a press release on the need for their communities to be consulted when it comes to the future of the smelter.

They say there isn't enough communication between them, the province and the smelter as they face a possible threat to their traditional ways of life.

Built in 1926 and owned by Glencore Canada, the smelter has been making headlines due to arsenic emissions that are 33 times the provincial standard.

Sandra Hercegova/CBC
Sandra Hercegova/CBC

The smelter is exempted from following that standard — Quebec allows it to instead take a gradual approach to reducing emissions.

In June, a study by Quebec's institute of public health (INSPQ) confirmed higher rates of cancer and pulmonary diseases in the city of Rouyn-Noranda are directly linked to high arsenic and cadmium emissions from the nearby smelter.

These findings are part of what inspired the Anishinaabe communities to act, says Mathias.

Grand Chief of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation, Savanna McGregor, as well as chiefs from Long Point First Nation, Kebaowek First Nation and Timiskaming First Nation, have written to Premier François Legault, asking the province to act.

Need for certainty

Mathias says communities have been getting mixed signals. While some were issued health advisories, others — closer to the smelter — were not.

"We need to have some certainty on what's going on," he said. "Why are we kept in the dark? Why are we not being provided that type of information?"

Mathias notes that his community is being more careful, with experienced elders looking over meat to see if there are any visible signs of contamination. Other communities are looking into doing their own testing.

Liz Cote
Liz Cote

'The land doesn't speak'

McGregor says the community "can only imagine" what contaminants they have already been exposed to in the near century the smelter has operated.

Submitted by Savanna McGregor
Submitted by Savanna McGregor

"There's a big concern in regards to arsenic leaching out and then going downstream and affecting us all," she said.

"The land doesn't speak. So here we are trying to make sure that we do get accommodation and consultation that is appropriate."

She says traditional activities have already been threatened by mercury contamination in the water supply of her community of Kitigan Zibi.

"Who are we if we can't practice our traditional customs on our territory, right?" said McGregor.

It's a worry for Jerry Polson, an Anishinaabe elder and the director of culture, language, sports and recreation at the Long Point First Nation.

He says there are a number of factors which have contributed to the decline in traditional ways of life, with pollution being a major cause. He says when it comes to the smelter, they need more information to move forward.

"It would be nice to know exactly what's happening with the environment in the region and the plans that the mines have," said Polson, adding that the community wants to do its own environmental assessments.

LISTEN | Steve Mathias talks about the Horne Smelter:

"We depend a lot on the wildlife, the fauna and flora, that's who we are as Anishinaabe people. We eat fish on the regular basis, we hunt and trap. So we cannot live only on what you can buy in the grocery stores," said Mathias.

He now worries the smelter could be causing "irreparable harm" to that lifestyle.

Extent of health risk unknown

The concern among community members is appropriate, says Koren Mann, professor and chair of pharmacology and therapeutics at McGill University. She has a specialization in metal toxicology, the immune system and cancer.

She says not only is arsenic linked to certain types of cancers, but it's also linked at lower concentrations to cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, and changes in the immune system.

"Their traditional habits are localized," she said. "So they're basically eating what's in their environment."

"We need to understand what these exposures are.… There's more and more evidence that what these metals do affect multiple generations."

Request for 'meaningful consultation'

Mathias says the rights of the Anishinaabe were ignored.

"We reached out to Glencore and the Ministry of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change but they're not giving us anything serious," said Mathias.

He says the only thing offered to them was to attend an online meeting or the public consultations in Rouyn-Noranda.

Mathias said legal advisors told them this offer did not amount to meaningful consultation.

He says without a "meaningful" response from the government, they will consider pursuing legal action.

Sandra Hercegova/CBC
Sandra Hercegova/CBC

In a written statement, Environment Minister Benoît Charette says the concerns of the Indigenous communities in the region are "legitimate."

"The [minister] is already committed to continuing to engage with stakeholders concerned about public health issues and the potential impacts of the Horne Smelter," reads the statement.

Glencore Canada declined CBC's request for an interview.

Latest Stories

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Yellowknife kickboxing coach guides Canadian youth team to best finish at world championship

    A Yellowknife kickboxing coach has led a team of Canadian youth athletes to the country's best finish. It was part of an international tournament that was held in Venice, Italy from September 30 to October 9. The World Association of Kickboxing junior championship included 2,500 athletes from 60 different countries. John Stanley, the co-owner and coach at Stanley Boxing and Fitness, said the team he coached finished 15th overall, the best finish for a Canadian youth team to date. "I learned a lo

  • The time C.J. Miles' wife went viral over a tweet about Draymond Green

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles recalls the time his wife's tweet went viral after jokingly expressing concern Warriors forward Draymond Green would hurt her husband. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Grundstrom scores 2, Kings beat Blues 5-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in Los Angeles' four-goal second period, and the Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Monday night. “Had a couple of chances there and it was nice to get two goals tonight,” Gundstrom said. “I just try to stay open. It’s always fun to score.” Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Kings, who have won three of four. Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots. Alexey Toropchenko scored for St. Louis, which has lost five straight in

  • Ducks overcome Karlsson's hat trick, beat Sharks 6-5 in SO

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry scored shootout goals and the Anaheim Ducks overcame Erik Karlsson’s first career hat trick to beat the San Jose Sharks 6-5 on Tuesday night. Logan Couture scored for San Jose in the shootout but Anthony Stolarz stopped Karlsson and Kevin Labanc to earn his first win of the year. Stolarz finished with 39 saves to improve to 6-1 against the Sharks in his career. Adam Henrique scored twice for Anaheim. Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano and Max Comtois