Animoca Brands to Cover Losses From ‘Phantom Galaxies’ Discord Hack

Tanzeel Akhtar
·1 min read

Hong Kong-based gaming software and venture capital firm Animoca Brands said it will cover users losses that occurred via a hack of the Discord server for its “Phantom Galaxies” game that occurred on Nov. 19.

  • Animoca Brands said it will cover the loss of 265 ETH, worth about $1.1 million from a hack which involved an upcoming game called “Phantom Galaxies” that is being developed by its Australia-based subsidiary Blowfish Studios.

  • Animoca noted that there was no evidence that smart contracts were compromised, and no funds were stolen from the game or from its developer or publisher.

  • According to the firm, last week, hackers managed to access the Discord account of Phantom Galaxies and take over its server. The hackers then posted a fraudulent announcement claiming that the game was launching an NFT minting event.

  • The hackers directed users to a website charging users a 0.1 ETH fee that sent the funds on to the hackers’ Ethereum address. The total sent was 265 ETH, or roughly, $1.1 million.

  • The company said the method for compensating users for their lost ether will be determined after discussions have been held by the Phantom Galaxies community.

  • Animoca Brands and Blowfish have apologized for the incident.

Read more: Animoca Brands Leads $18M Series A for Play-to-Earn Upstart Avocado Guild

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories