Anime Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

Anime Market Growth & Trends



The global anime market size is expected to reach USD 48.03 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising popularity of anime content worldwide. The launch of application games and the growing preference for online distribution of anime content, which are accounting for a major share of overseas sales, are expected to contribute to the growth. Meanwhile, anime companies are aggressively opting for various digital channels to release their content as theaters remain closed in the wake of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in most of the regions across the world.



Advances in technology are allowing anime content developers to enhance the capabilities of their solutions.Anime content developers are particularly investing in developing advanced pre-production and post-production tools.



As such, the continued adoption of the latest technologies, such as blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI), in anime gaming to improve the overall gaming experience is expected to play a decisive role in driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.



The fan base of anime content has been growing worldwide.Some of the anime series, such as Naruto, One Piece, Hunter X Hunter, and Dragon Ball Z, are getting immensely popular.



Anime comics, popularly known as manga, are also gaining popularity among anime fans across the world. This is prompting anime content developers to develop high-quality anime content and unique characters, which can play a vital role in the development of children at an early age.



Anime Market Report Highlights

• Leading anime companies are developing anime series and movies that can potentially help children in developing their problem-solving, cognitive, and social skills

• The unabated rollout of high-speed data networks is driving the popularity of anime video games

• The rising popularity of digital media and the growing preference for different streaming solutions and services are opening lucrative opportunities for anime content developers

• Market players are aggressively focusing on releasing anime movies or anime series in high-resolution and with high-quality audio

