At Anime Expo 2022, concerns included cosplay, crowds and COVID

Sean Aitchison (@sean8urson) dressed as Great Saiyaman from "Dragon Ball Z." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Anime Expo 2022 drew tens of thousands of attendees to the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday and, as has happened many times before, drew the attention of fire marshals working to keep the crowd safe.

“For the safety of all attendees, the LAFD requested the hosts to open a portion of the convention center to alleviate the crowds who congregated in the street,” LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said in a statement, according to KTLA.

With spillover events like Tune in Tokyo and Mari Iijima concerts in the Novo, the expo's crowds led to its reputation as a superspreader event. Video showing the crowds gathered and packed halls inside the convention center (following Comic-Con's lead?) from the Anime News Network made the rounds on social media, and despite the organization reinstating vaccine requirements, complaints about the expo's overcrowding and racism continued, along with calls for greater accountability.

Attendees were, of course, undeterred. In-booth dance parties, video game trailers and demos, TV show reveals and activities centered on celebrating Japanese pop culture all went on inside the convention center as excited patrons bought clothing, toys, jewelry, movies, manga, original art, posters and knick-knacks from the hundreds of booths and artist displays.

Nothing, though, is as big and colorful and as much of a draw as cosplay. Often smart, relatable costumes are just as fulfilling as the elaborate constructions, huge foam weapons and engineering feats that roam the halls. Posing for photos or video is a must, and we've assembled a few of our favorites.

@garrzpika, aka #thepikachuguy, during day two of the Anime Expo 2022 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Sam Galloro as Hotaru Haganezuka from "Demon Slayer." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Logan Bulnes (@loganspacecowboy) cosplaying as Tengen Uzui from "Demon Slayer." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Varsana (@varsenex) cosplaying as Velma from "Scooby-Doo." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Jennie Zuniga (@krispycake53_) as Husk, left, two unnamed attendees and Danielle Bradford (@countess_samhain) as Angel Dust from "Hazbin Hotel." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Nicole Perkins (@nickynicole44) cosplaying as Akame from "Akame Ga Kill." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Daniel (@foldingchair130) as a Shinra security officer from "Final Fantasy VII." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Aya (@aya.party) as Maki Zen'in, left, Kumi (@sidewayscat) as Nobara Kugisaki, Ernesto (@ernest_falsegreatness) as Yuji Itadori, Will (@f_used) as Toge Inumaki, Jonathon (@isaiahjonathon) as Yuta Okkotsu and Donavan as Baseball Choso from "Jujutsu Kaisen." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Alex Uceda (@alexp1xis) cosplaying as Muffet from "Undertale." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Stella (@im.stella.cn) as Hatsune Miku from "Vocaloid." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

At Anime Expo 2022, Bella Drawson (@whatthepeck_) models an original costume she made. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Jessie (@hywy227) as Kagamine Rin, left, and Stella (@im.Stella.cn) as Hatsune Miku from "Vocaloid." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Rashad Jamison (@otakuhooper) as Kento Nanami from "Jujutsu Kaisen." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Whitney Nguyen (@whit_san) cosplaying as Neferpitou from "Hunter x Hunter." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Burlap (@burlapped) cosplaying as "Monstrosity Stitch." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

@all_the_way_cosplay cosplaying as Arataki Itto from "Genshin impact." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Roberto Vergara (@kurztkoffin) cosplaying as "This is just something I bought today." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Ernesto (@ernest_falsegreatness) as Yuji Itadori from "Jujutsu Kaisen." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.