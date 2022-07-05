At Anime Expo 2022, concerns included cosplay, crowds and COVID
Jevon Phillips, Calvin B. Alagot
·3 min read
Anime Expo 2022 drew tens of thousands of attendees to the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday and, as has happened many times before, drew the attention of fire marshals working to keep the crowd safe.
“For the safety of all attendees, the LAFD requested the hosts to open a portion of the convention center to alleviate the crowds who congregated in the street,” LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said in a statement, according to KTLA.
Attendees were, of course, undeterred. In-booth dance parties, video game trailers and demos, TV show reveals and activities centered on celebrating Japanese pop culture all went on inside the convention center as excited patrons bought clothing, toys, jewelry, movies, manga, original art, posters and knick-knacks from the hundreds of booths and artist displays.
Nothing, though, is as big and colorful and as much of a draw as cosplay. Often smart, relatable costumes are just as fulfilling as the elaborate constructions, huge foam weapons and engineering feats that roam the halls. Posing for photos or video is a must, and we've assembled a few of our favorites.
