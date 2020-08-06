How 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' boldly goes into comedy, as animated series lovingly ribs Kirk and Klingons

Remember the Vulcan salute from the original "Star Trek" series? The holodeck from "Star Trek: The Next Generation?" Captain Janeway from "Star Trek: Voyager?"

The Starfleet officers at the center of CBS All Access' "Star Trek: Lower Decks" do. Ditto the writers who shape the main characters, four young ensigns usually assigned mundane tasks far from the prestigious bridge, in the legendary sci-fi franchise's second animated series and first comedy (streaming weekly starting Thursday).

"Secretly, every character on 'Lower Decks' is a Trekkie," creator Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites") says. "They're all fans of 'Star Trek,' which is why they're so excited to be there" in post-"Star Trek: Nemesis" 2380, a time frame after all the "Trek" series except "Star Trek: Picard." "And the group of comedy writers who also happen to be 'Star Trek' fans is pretty broad."

Ensigns Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), left, and Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), who have a bickering, sibling-like friendship, debate as a Ferengi waits for them in CBS All Access' 'Star Trek: Lower Decks.' More

McMahan's favorite "Trek" series – and a big influence on the 10-episode "Lower Decks" – is "Next Generation." He's a fan of android Data, chief engineer Geordi La Forge and their relationship.

"A lot of Data and Geordi lived in the (secondary) stories of 'TNG,' which is why I think of 'Lower Decks' as a big (secondary) story" with the accompanying heavy emphasis on character and personality, he says.

"Lower Decks," already renewed for Season 2, follows the USS Cerritos, a starship that makes unsexy "second contact" with alien species, and its ensign quartet: talented but rebellious Beckett Mariner (voiced by Tawny Newsome); ambitious but insecure Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid); figuratively and literally green Orion Tendi (Noël Wells); and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), an engineer whose cyborg implant has a mind of its own.

Tendi (Noël Wells), left, Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) are the enthusiastic and idiosyncratic ensigns that form the heart of CBS All Access' 'Star Trek: Lower Decks.' More

"Someone described (Mariner and Boimler) as the odd couple of Starfleet. There's very much a push and pull of rigidity vs. breaking rules," says Newsome ("Space Force"), who grew up watching "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Voyager" with her parents.

Mariner, who values Starfleet's peaceful, exploratory spirit but bridles at its bureaucracy, displays "toughness, married with a little bit of swagger and out-and-out bravado," she says. "That lends itself really well to comedy."

Ah, comedy, a final format frontier for the venerable brand.

Tawny Newsome voices Ensign Beckett Mariner on the CBS All Access animated series, 'Star Trek: Lower Decks.' More

