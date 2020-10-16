The animated movies that turn people into emotional wrecks

Whatever heavyweight drama Hollywood is able to produce in live-action, there’s just something about animation that gets the tears flowing. Pixar, obviously, has been clawing at audience’s tear ducts since day one — and there’s seldom a dry eye in the house when the credits roll on a Disney picture, or a Studio Ghibli adventure.

Over on Reddit, users have been discussing the animated movies that made them the most emotional by the end. Some of the usual suspects are there, of course, but there are some surprising choices that show just how varied the things are that can push audiences’ buttons.

Up

The opening montage of Up is one of the greatest achievements of Pixar as an animation studio. It’s effectively a blistering short film about love and loss, which sets out a powerful scenario for the more conventional movie that follows. It’s not a huge surprise that Pete Docter’s movie was the most upvoted suggestion on the entire thread.

The user who brought up the movie particularly discussed a scene late in the movie in which elderly protagonist Carl has successfully taken his house to Paradise Falls and is finally able to open his late wife’s scrapbook, which urges him to embark on a new adventure. It’s enough to get anyone teary just reading about it. Goodness knows what Docter has planned with the upcoming Soul.

The Iron Giant

After a decade as a prominent force in the early days of The Simpsons, Brad Bird made his movie directing debut with The Iron Giant in 1999. Based on the 1960s novel The Iron Man — title changed in the US for obvious, superhero-related reasons — the film follows a young boy attempting to save a metal man from military personnel seeking to destroy him. It under-performed at the box office, but has undergone a reappraisal over the last two decades and is now considered a classic.

For those who grew up with it, The Iron Giant is an emotional Goliath, as it was for the Reddit user who suggested it. It might not be as widely seen as some of the other movies on this list but, for those who have had the pleasure, it’s as emotional as animation can get.

The Fox and the Hound

The Fox and the Hound is not one of the more widely remembered Disney movies, sitting in the strange wilderness years between the successes of the studio’s Golden Age and the Renaissance that began with The Little Mermaid in 1989. The film depicts the friendship between young fox Todd and hunting dog Copper, who must deal with the way their relationship changes when natural instincts begin to emerge.

The Reddit user who picked the film said they tend to “always lose it” when Todd is released back into the wild after living for so long with humans. With the movie among the Disney+ offering, plenty of kids will now be experiencing those same emotions.

