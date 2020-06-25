Animated Film ‘Moonbound’ Sells to Multiple Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Solveig Langeland’s Stuttgart-based sales agency Sola Media has sold CGI animated feature film “Moonbound” to multiple territories.

The film, directed by Ali Samadi Ahadi on a production budget of around $9 million, will be released in Germany and Austria by Little Dreams and Warner Bros. on 600 screens next year.

Among the buyers so far are France (KMBO), Spain (Flins & Piniculas), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo), Hungary (ADS), Greece (Tanweer), Benelux (Paradiso), Norway (Storytelling) and Denmark (Angel Films).

Other territories include the former Yugoslavia (MCF), Romania (IDEA), Baltics (ACME), Poland (Forum Film), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Forum Film), Turkey (Filmarti), Israel (Filmhouse) and Middle East (Gulf Films).

The film follows the adventures of Peter, who sets out on a magical journey to the moon to rescue his little sister Anne, who was kidnapped by the evil Moon Man when she tried to help the beetle Mr. Zoomzeman to find his wife. Peter lands on the Star Meadow where he meets the sleepy Mr. Sandman, and they set out to the Night Fairy’s dinner in the castle in the clouds to find out where Anne is.

The film features strong female characters as well as male roles, and characters from a diverse range of backgrounds and ethnicities.

“Peter is the hero of the story and is easy to identify with,” Langeland says, “but also his brave little sister Anne is taking a lead. The duo as well as the adventurous story with many fantastic elements, a combination of action and emotion-driven narrative, and very diverse characters make it appealing to the female as well as male audience.”

