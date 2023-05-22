The animals that like visitors at the zoo - and those that want you to stay away

Elephants, such as these at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire, particularly enjoy a greeting from human visitors, according to the research - Joe Giddens/PA

Elephants might enjoy people saying hello to them in zoos, a study has suggested.

Scientists believe elephants are happier around zoo visitors than alone in their paddocks, as various studies have found they become more social and less bored.

Cockatoos also seem to enjoy their fans and thrive when visitors come to see them, data showed - but hedgehogs and frogs prefer to be left alone.

Animal behaviour experts at Nottingham Trent University and Harper Adams University looked at more than 100 previous research papers exploring the various ways in which visitors impacted behaviour across more than 250 species in zoos.

The findings indicated that elephants in particular reacted positively to visitors.

According to the researchers, the repetitive behaviours that can indicate boredom also decreased in the presence of larger numbers of visitors.

The study also found that after public feedings, there was increased foraging by elephants and a decrease in their levels of inactivity.

Other species that displayed a positive response to visitors included penguins, jaguars, grizzly bears, polar bears, cheetahs, servals, banteng and black-tailed prairie dogs.

And while cockatoos may thrive from the stimulation of human visitors, another bird, the long-billed corella, spent the majority of time on busy days closer to the visitors.

Amphibians 'prefer humans to stay away'

More than half of the tests analysed in the review suggested animals are largely indifferent to the presence of humans. One type of animal in particular, however, seemed to prefer that humans stayed away.

“We reviewed the published literature on visitor effects on non-primates, and then looked at how animals responded,” explained Dr Ellen WIlliams, lead author for the study from Harper Adams University.

“Yes, there were some negative responses, but in terms of a species group level, the only animal type that showed negative responses more than chance were amphibians.

“That was however based on one paper though, and it was during Covid, so it’s important not to read too much into it.”

Story continues

The impact of people on animals was largely negative but varied largely by species.

“The thing we really wanted to highlight was how variable the impact of visitors can be on non-primate species, as well as primate species. Visitors mean different things for different animals,” she told The Telegraph.

Animal groups for whom visitors were reported to have a negative impact included flightless birds, odd and even-toed ungulates, marsupials, ostriches, tuatara and hedgehogs.

Dr Samantha Ward, a zoo animal welfare scientist at Nottingham Trent University’s School of Animal, Rural and Environmental Sciences, said: “Some animal species have been born and raised in zoos and so have likely become used to the presence of humans.

“Zoo visitors are often aspects of a zoo animal’s environment that animals cannot control and as such can be stressful, although some species appear to show good adaptability for the changing conditions of visitors.

“There can be a lot of variation in stimuli from visitors in terms of their behaviour, the noise they make and the way they interact with the animals.

“We have identified that species show varied responses to people in zoos – some cope well, others not so well.”

Dr Williams added: “We have robust methods to measure animal welfare in zoos. Animal responses are attributed to various factors and recognising what these may be is important to improve welfare.

“In elephants and birds, it was encouraging to see a reduction in those repetitive behaviours towards something more positive in the presence of people, although the absence of change in the majority of species was also really good, because it suggests enclosure design is changing to better support animals in responding to visitors.”

The research was published in the journal Animals.

