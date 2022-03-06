Animals In The Chinese Zodiac Fall Into Four Groups

Photo credit: Getty Images



You might already know some Chinese astrology basics, like how to find your sign or what the Chinese zodiac wheel looks like. (If not, no worries—more on all of that in a sec!) While astrology and horoscopes can be a great way to learn more about yourself, they can also teach you a few things about your relationships with others.

First, some background: There are 12 signs in Chinese astrology. Each one is named after an animal, and just like in Western astrology, each sign also has its own characteristics. Certain signs get along well together—others, not so much. But why care about Chinese zodiac sign compatibility at all?



It's almost like a "double check," explains Laura Lau, who co-wrote The Handbook of Chinese Horoscopes with her late mother, Theodora Lau. Compatibility can help you predict how successful your relationships and friendships will be, although Lau notes that it's not an exact science.

Historically, Chinese zodiac compatibility was used by matchmakers to pair up brides and grooms. "[Matchmakers] would look at all of their birth date information to really look to see whether or not they could potentially be a good match," Lau says.

But "when people got matched, they didn't just get the dates of the people who were getting married. They got them for the family, too," she adds. "There's a lot of different people you could look up and think about [to understand] the total landscape of the relationship." (*Ahem,* in-laws.)

Ready to dive in? Here's everything you need to know about which Chinese zodiac signs are compatible, and which aren't:

Which Chinese zodiac signs are compatible?

The 12 Chinese zodiac signs are organized into a wheel that cycles through each animal in a clockwise direction, according to Lau. To find your sign, look for the Chinese year you were born. (FYI: You may need a Chinese zodiac sign calculator to double check your sign if you were born in January or February. Because the Chinese new year is based on a lunar calendar, the specific date changes every year, but tends to happen in late January or early February.)

Visually, the wheel can tell you a lot about compatibility—animals that are across from each other have opposite traits and likely won't get along. Although it's also worth noting that sometimes, opposites can attract.

One way to check compatibility is by looking at birth years. Animals that are four years apart will probably get along, while animals that are six years apart might not, Lau explains. But if you and your S.O.'s years don't match up, don't stress: "Just because somebody is two years apart in each doesn't mean that you wouldn't necessarily be compatible," she says.

The best way to find out which signs are compatible is by using an online compatibility calculator. Plug in your and your partner's birth dates to get the full rundown, or check out a detailed chart that can show you exactly which signs best pair with yours.

The 12 Chinese zodiac signs can be divided into four groups.

In Chinese astrology, signs that get along well with each other are grouped into "triangles of affinity," says Lau. The sets represent "trios of animals that just naturally bring out the best of each other." The four triangles are:

Rat, Dragon, and Monkey: These wise signs are social butterflies and hard workers, found a zodiac calendar study in the journal China Accounting And Finance Review. But they can also be manipulative and selfish. Ox, Snake, and Rooster: This trio is responsible and careful (measure twice, cut once!). Sometimes, they can be self-centered and bossy. Tiger, Horse, and Dog: These signs are clever, honest, and connect well with others—but they can be quick to anger and restless, too. Rabbit, Sheep, and Boar: The last group tends to be empathetic, creative, and determined. But they can also be moody and indecisive.

These groups of signs not only mesh romantically, Lau adds, but they're also dream teams at work who can crush any big project with ease.

And, just like in Western astrology, everyone also has a full Chinese astrological chart (not just one sign). You get a sign for the year you were born, the month you were born, and even the hour you were born, says Lau.

If you already know what sign corresponds to your birth year, you can find your other two signs here. "You need to look at all of those animals and see which one you feel the most connection with," she explains. Based on your full chart, you could be compatible or incompatible with someone on more than one level.

It's a good idea to look at which relationships in your life make you happiest, too. Think about your friends and flames, both current and past. Just by looking for patterns, Lau says, you can tell which signs you are attracted to and which ones you avoid. Other signs might draw you in initially, but won't keep your attention for the long term.

2022 is the Year of the Tiger in Chinese astrology. Here's what that means for you:

How do the natural elements play into compatibility?

Western astrology signs are sorted by four natural elements—earth, air, wind, and fire. In Chinese astrology, there are five elements:

Water

Wood

Fire

Earth

Metal

The elements cycle along with the animals and can also play a big role in compatibility, Lau says. Each year, the reigning animal sign is also paired with an element, which can change up its energy. Since there are 12 signs and five elements, the animal and element combinations only repeat once every 60 years. You can find a full explanation of what the elements represent (and find out which element goes with your birth year sign) here, but each one is associated with a basic personality profile:

Water: Perfectionists who are sympathetic to others' wants and needs.

Wood: Planners who strive to achieve their lofty goals.

Fire: Good researchers who are bold, brave, and passionate.

Earth: Open-minded leaders who are kind and honest.

Metal: Workaholics who chase the things they want relentlessly.

While compatibility can seem complicated, it's not the end all, be all. Instead, Lau thinks of it as a starting point to get to know yourself and your connections with others better. "There's no such thing as a guarantee in any relationship," she explains—but you might be surprised what you find, once you start looking.

