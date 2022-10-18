Animal Welfare Association Teams Up With Subaru for Automaker's Annual Camden “Make a Dog's Day” Event October 19th

VOORHEES, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Animal Welfare Association (AWA), the oldest and largest low-cost spay/neuter clinic, adoption center and no-kill animal shelter in South Jersey, in partnership with Subaru of America, Inc., will hold its annual Camden "Make A Dog's Day" event on Wednesday, October 19th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Von Neida Park, 1084 North 29th Street, in Camden, N.J. The event, dedicated to making all dogs feel loved and cared for, especially dogs with special needs, is open to the public and attendees (and their pets) can enjoy dog-themed games including "'Bark'sketball," food trucks, "Ask the Trainer" sessions, as well as a free pet food give-a-way, AWA's Vets on Wheels free vaccine clinic (rabies and distemper) and free microchipping for both dogs and cats.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Subaru of America for this event for the Camden-area Community," says new AWA Executive Director, Laura Houston. "This is a fun way to interact with residents while providing them with free activities, care and necessities for their canine family members."

"Subaru of America is excited to bring our Make A Dog's Day celebration to Camden again this year in partnership with Animal Welfare Association," said Shira Haaz, Corporate Responsibility Manager, Subaru of America, Inc. "Through the Subaru-sponsored Vets on Wheels program, AWA has helped so many four-legged family members in Camden get the healthcare that is needed each month, and we are excited to celebrate these furry friends with a day of celebration!"

It is suggested that attendees arrive early. Children who attend must be accompanied by a responsible adult and all dogs must be on a non-retractable leash.

To learn more about AWA's adoptable animals, programs and events, visit awanj.org.

Subaru has a long history of supporting pets in need and the Subaru Loves Pets™ initiative has helped support the adoption of nearly 60,000 animals from local animal welfare organizations. National Make A Dog's Day on October 22, is a Subaru holiday that invites dog-lovers everywhere to go the extra mile for their pup. To celebrate, Subaru invites dog owners to do something special for the furry friends in their lives and share on social media using #MakeADogsDay. For those who are yet to be pet parents, Subaru invites Americans to consider adopting a shelter pet or "Underdog."

To learn more about the Subaru Love Pets initiative, please visit www.subaru.com/pets and follow #SubaruLovesPets and #MakeADogsDay.

About AWA:

Animal Welfare Association (AWA), a private, non-profit, 501(c)3 animal welfare organization, operates the oldest and largest low-cost spay/neuter clinic, adoption center and no-kill animal shelter in South Jersey. Through a variety of innovative programs including adoptions, veterinary services, pet therapy, trap-neuter-return and humane education, it strives to ensure that animal companionship is accessible to all. No animal is euthanized due to space, length of stay, or for treatable/manageable conditions.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

