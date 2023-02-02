Animal Rescue Warns 'Never Dye a Bird' After 'Struggling' Pink Pigeon Is Found Wandering N.Y.C.

Kelli Bender
·3 min read
Pink Pigeon rescued
Pink Pigeon rescued

Phyllis Tseng/Wild Bird Fund

Let flamingos be pink and leave the feathers of other birds alone; that's the message a wildlife rescue is sharing after a shocking discovery.

On Tuesday, the Wild Bird Fund shared a photo on Instagram of a bright pink pigeon that ended up in the nonprofit's care after a "kind person" spotted the ailing animal wandering around New York City's Madison Square Park.

"Pigeons come in many different colors and plumages, but pink isn't one of them. This is a domestic king pigeon who was deliberately dyed this color and released. This poor bird has it bad enough as a domestic bird unable to find food in the wild, fly well, or escape predators, but being a bright, unusual color makes him even more of a target," Wild Bird Fund captioned the photo of the oddly-hued bird.

The wildlife rehabilitation group added that the pink pigeon, which Wild Bird Fund has dubbed Flamingo, is young but shows signs of long-term malnutrition. Flamingo's poor condition led the Wild Bird Fund to share two warnings with its followers.

RELATED: Dallas Zoo Announces 'Significant Changes' to Security System After the Recovery of Missing Tamarin Monkeys

"Please never release domestic birds to the wild. Not for weddings, funerals, celebrations, art projects, anything," the nonprofit wrote in its post.

Pink Pigeon rescued
Pink Pigeon rescued

Alexis Ayala/Wild Bird Fund

"They will starve or be preyed on, even many of those supposedly trained to return home. If you see an all-white pigeon in the wild, or any tame bird standing around looking lost, it needs your help. Please catch the bird and bring it to a pigeon rescue or animal sanctuary near you," the Wild Bird Fund added.

The New York-based wildlife rescue, which focuses on caring for wild birds, shared its second warning in a follow-up post about Flamingo.

"Never dye a bird!" Wild Bird Fund wrote in its Instagram update on Feb. 2.

RELATED: 'Crazy-Looking Cat' Prowling Around Missouri Farm for 6 Months Turns Out to Be an African Serval

The nonprofit also shared news about Flamingo's recovery. According to the rescue, the pink pigeon was likely completely submerged in dye before being released.

Wild Bird Fund is working to remove the dye — thought to be human hair dye — but it is a slow process because baths are stressful for Flamingo.

Pink Pigeon rescued
Pink Pigeon rescued

Alexis Ayala/Wild Bird Fund

"One problem is that the dye has a very strong odor, and we're concerned for the bird's respiratory health. Birds are highly sensitive to certain fumes, and this pigeon is essentially living inside a cloud," the rescue wrote about Flamingo's current condition.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We're also concerned about him ingesting the chemical through preening. He's currently quite weak and is struggling to keep food down," Wild Bird Fund added.

Flamingo is working hard at his recovery and is receiving heat, oxygen, subcutaneous fluids, and medication at Wild Bird Fund's facility.

Those who would like to donate to Flamingo's care can do so at Wild Bird Fund's website. And all animal lovers can help protect birds by never releasing or dyeing birds for a celebration.

"Please celebrate your life events peacefully without harming others," the Wild Bird Fund advised

Latest Stories

  • Wreck beach is more popular than ever. But it's leading to increased emergencies and safety concerns

    Vancouver's Wreck Beach has long been a favourite hangout for locals and tourists alike. Stretching along seven kilometres of beachfront on the west coast of the Point Grey peninsula, near the University of British Columbia, the isolated beach is accessible only by a 500-step forest trail. It's also famous as the region's most popular clothing-optional waterfront. But staff at Metro Vancouver say its ballooning popularity over the past few years is leading to increased emergencies and public saf

  • Seychelles is becoming overwhelmed by marine plastic – we now know where it comes from

    Remote islands in the Indian Ocean are now strewn with plastic waste – the origin of this waste has until now not been established.

  • Polar vortex's return will mean dangerous -50 wind chill in Ontario

    The polar vortex is back and it is bringing extremely bitter and dangerous wind chills to parts of Central and Eastern Canada, including much of Ontario.

  • Scientists now know why methane mysteriously surged during lockdowns

    Extreme weather triggered additional methane release, while the atmosphere lost some of its ability to break down the heat-trapping gas.

  • Burst of snow, low visibility likely as Arctic front crashes into Ontario

    Ontarians will finish the week seeking every scrap of warmth they can as several days of dangerously cold temperatures blanket the province.

  • Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas

    A prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee

  • Large great white sharks are gathering off South Carolina, satellite tracking shows

    Experts don’t know what drives the migration.

  • Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Mindanao, Philippines – EMSC

    A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake struck at a depth of 2 kilometres (1.24 miles), the EMSC said. It was felt in Davao City, hometown of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the region's civil disaster agency said on Facebook.

  • The 'world's largest cruise ship' has created a high-tech recycling system to process millions of pounds of water, food, waste and avoid polluting the oceans

    Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas, one of the world's largest cruise ships, crushes around 528 gallons of water bottles per week.

  • I've tested 19 different electric cars. The technology is amazing, but you shouldn't buy one yet.

    I've driven impressive electric vehicles from Tesla, Kia, Ford, and more. But I'm not ready to shell out for one just yet.

  • California is isolated and alone in battle over Colorado River water cuts

    As the region wrangles over Colorado River water cuts, California hopes its senior water rights will trump the united front shown by six other states.

  • Fishermen Found Clinging to Cooler After Boat Capsizes Off Western Australia

    Three fishermen were found holding onto a portable cooler in waters off the coast of Western Australia on Wednesday, February 1, after their boat capsized.Footage released by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) shows the men clinging to the cooler. One man can be seen waving towards rescue aircraft.AMSA said the trio were found in the water near a capsized vessel off the coast of Eclipse Island, just over 10 miles (17 km) south of the city of Albany.All three were rescued with no serious injuries, AMSA said. Credit: AMSA via Storyful

  • 340K without power amid frigid temperatures in Texas; 2,300 flights canceled, at least 6 dead as winter storm sweeps US: Updates

    Treacherous winter weather has extended across the Southeast this week, resulting in icy roads, power outages and other dangerous conditions.

  • Earthquake: 2.9 quake strikes in Los Angeles

    A magnitude 2.9 earthquake was reported Wednesday at 4:11 p.m. Pacific time in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

  • Red tide is improving around Tampa Bay and Anna Maria Island, but hangs on near South FL

    Here’s the latest update on red tide conditions for the Bradenton and Sarasota area.

  • Big Oil Speaks Out Against Trudeau’s “Just Transition” Bill

    Canada’s “Just Transition” bill is being met with criticism from the country’s oil and gas sector which believes it could hinder production

  • Chatham-Kent to consider changing chicken bylaw

    Charlotte Bordenuk has kept chickens on her rural property just outside of Chatham, Ont., for over a decade. Under the municipality's bylaw, her chickens are legal — part of her property is zoned as agricultural land, which means she can keep chickens, pheasants, quail and other animals. But Bordenuk says she was recently issued $240 fine because a neighbour from down the street spotted some of her chickens wandering onto the church property next door. Despite the chickens living on her property

  • Groundhog Day: Fred is dead in Quebec, Willie and Sam at odds over spring's arrival

    The death of a prognosticating rodent in Quebec cast a shadow over Groundhog Day festivities on Thursday, while the notable furry forecasters who made their predictions were split over spring’s arrival. Fred la Marmotte is dead, organizers in Val D’Espoir, Que., told the crowd that had gathered in anticipation of the rodent's annual prediction. The announcement came after most of the event, including a dance break with a large Fred mascot, had taken place without indication of the animal's death

  • Mischievous sea lions bring marine iguana "play toy" to scuba diver

    Sea lions are truly the clowns of the ocean. They are playful and mischievous and they are a delight to watch. But like a puppy with a devilish streak, they can be downright naughty at times. These two sea lions constantly competed for attention from scuba divers and when they didn't receive it, they became jealous of the marine iguanas that held the spotlight. Their behavior was amusing to everyone, except perhaps to the marine iguanas themselves. These scuba divers have ventured to the Galapagos Islands to study and record the animals in their natural habitat. One of the most unique creatures in these remote waters is the marine iguana. They have adapted to life in a hostile environment. When the dry season hits, much of the vegetation becomes dormant and inedible. The marine iguana eats the algae and seaweed that grows in the tidal zone. To make the most of this food source, they have adapted to dive into the ocean and dine on submerged plants. They can hold their breath for up to 30 minutes and dive to depths of 35m (110 feet). Their strong tails serve them well as they swim in strong surge and manage well in the waves. The animals are fascinating to researchers and recreational scuba divers, so it was no wonder that these nature enthusiasts were focused on the iguanas instead of the sea lions. Marine iguanas take their feeding times seriously. They must warm up on the rocks before they enter the cold water. They absorb energy from the sun for digestion and also for mobility in the ocean. They are cold-blooded and their time in the surf is limited as they lose heat rapidly. They will have only one chance each day to eat. But the fun-loving sea lions are not serious at all. They saw the scuba divers slip into the ocean and they eagerly swam out from the shore to engage in some play time. Young sea lions are curious by nature and scuba divers are of great interest. The ocean puppies dive and maneuver with great agility and they purposely swim around the divers, inviting them to take part in their acrobatics. They soon realize that the clumsy humans are paying more attention to the iguanas and they started grabbing the lizards by the tail, bringing them over as if they were a gift, or a toy to be passed around. It is fascinating and also impressive that the sea lions would understand the idea of using the iguanas for their games. This seems to require complex thought and a sense of humor that we often attribute only to humans. It is also very interesting that the sea lions are so gentle with the iguanas. They are obvious in their attempt to grip the tails and spines in a way that does not cause an injury. Suggesting that the marine iguanas also understand the lack of intent to harm them, this one doesn't seem too intent on swimming far away from the sea lion. After losing interest in the iguanas, one sea lion tries a playful grab at the elbow of one diver. Another playfully bites at the underwater camera as if they want the diver to film them instead of the rest of the ocean. Sea lions are much like our own loveable dogs, both in looks and in personality. It is no wonder they were called "sea dogs" by early sailors. They are possibly the most loveable of all the ocean's creatures.

  • 'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power

    The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday