Animal rescue group owner pleads guilty to animal neglect

According to the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society, the owner of an animal rescue group has plead guilty to several animal neglect charges more than two years after nine dogs in her care were seized. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC - image credit)

The owner of an animal rescue group has pleaded guilty to several animal neglect charges, more than two years after nine dogs were seized from care.

In June and July 2019, Windsor/Essex County Humane Society animal protection officers laid multiple charges against the person in charge of Royals Animal Rescue Service.

Nine dogs had been seized by the humane society.

According to the humane society, earlier this month the founder of the rescue group pled guilty to failing to provide adequate and appropriate medical attention for a dog, two charges of failing to comply with an order, and failing to provide nine dogs with adequate and appropriate sanitary conditions and ventilation.

The charges were laid under the former Ontario SPCA Act.

The founder of the group will be banned from owning any dogs for two years, with the exception of one family pet, said the humane society. Animal welfare inspectors will be able to check on the dog's wellbeing.

The founder will also be required to pay restitution of $1,000.

Any remaining dogs that were removed during the investigation have been surrendered to the humane society, and will be adopted by their foster families.

The humane society said that anyone concerned for animal wellbeing can make a report to the province by calling 1-833-9ANIMAL.