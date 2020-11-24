Animal Kingdom Season 5 Casts Young Version of Denis Leary's Billy

Animal Kingdom is turning back the clock in Season 5, introducing fans to a fresh-faced version of Deran’s estranged father.

Animal Kingdom Season 5

Anthony Konechny will recur as young Billy (Denis Leary) when the TNT drama returns, our sister site Deadline reports.

Konechny’s previous small-screen credits include memorable roles on Fox’s Almost Human, Lifetime’s Witches of East End and The CW’s Supergirl.

Animal Kingdom resumed production on Season 5 in early September, having had filmed about half of the season before pressing pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show’s fourth season, which finished airing in August 2019, witnessed the departure of longtime star Ellen Barkin as Smurf. It was a shocking twist (click here to read all about it!), but as TVLine’s Charlie Mason noted at the time, “the daring move suggests that the TNT drama will only become more compelling in Season 5.”

That prediction actually came to fruition early with Animal Kingdom’s explosive fourth season finale, a game-changing hour that revealed the contents of Smurf’s will. Barkin, who was not entirely thrilled with the way her character was written off the show, joked on Twitter that she already knew the contents of Smurf’s will: “She left her boys a hit TV show.”

