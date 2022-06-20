Animal Kingdom Final Season Premiere Recap: It's Payback Time for [Spoiler]

Charlie Mason
·7 min read

Everyone knows the old saying about what happens if you play with fire, right? Everyone, that is, except for a certain Animal Kingdom character. In Sunday’s sixth and final season premiere, the Cody boys sent a traitor to the metaphorical burn ward and, just for good measure, a nuisance to the actual ER. Who was on the receiving end of the thugs’ version of justice? Read on, and we’ll go over not only what happened in the first of Sunday’s back-to-back episodes but the second as well.

‘IT’S OUR ANNIVERSARY’ | In flashbacks to 1992 — the year that gave episode No. 1 its title — Baz’s harebrained scheme to steal computers from the high school that twins Pope and Julia attended resulted in the sibs getting busted (and Andrew nearly bashing in a janitor’s head with his skateboard). Afterwards, Pope was expelled. But Julia… she was welcome to stay and achieve her potential in more challenging classes, the vice-principal told Smurf. Unfortunately, after catching her daughter skinny-dipping with Baz, the erstwhile Janine instead lied that Julia had been kicked out along with her violent brother. Vile. And I know that the show has always played incestuous undertones with Smurf and her boys, but didn’t it strike you as exceptionally pointed, the way that she let apparent jealousy of Baz’s interest in Julia motivate her cruelty? Anyway…

More from TVLine

In the present, Deran learned from a regular bar patron named Trey that annoying influencers had moved in next door to him. Immediately, Deran suspected that Tommy had suggested that Trey drop by and mention the sitch. Cornered, the Employee of the Month every month admitted that people had been talking about the Codys and wondering: If they weren’t going to take care of problems like this, who would? In response, Deran paid an eerily calm visit to the influencers, smashed a bottle into one of their heads and advised them to get the hell out of Dodge, lest they have a real problem on their hands. Meanwhile, J, who was now sleeping with Lark, urged Pope to do something with his vacant lot. Pope, however, was no likelier to be rushed than he was to enjoy round bologna. (He prefers his luncheon meats square, like his bread.)

animal kingdom recap season 6 episode 1 1992
animal kingdom recap season 6 episode 1 1992

‘ARE YOU JUST NEVER GONNA TRUST ME AGAIN?’

| In other developments, Craig, miraculously clean and sober (and opening a gym through which money could be laundered) savored a little quality time with Nick and Renn… with her cousins standing guard. The new dad was having a helluva time dealing with seeing his son only when his ex said that he could. Making matters worse was the fact that he got a total of zero support from Deran. Not only didn’t he understand why Craig couldn’t help out at the bar and just not drink, he didn’t see why his brother was so upset that he’d have to go a week without hanging with the baby. In Deran’s estimation, this wasn’t about Nick at all, Craig just didn’t like that Renn had him “whipped like a little bitch.” In Craig’s estimation, on the other hand, this was all Deran’s fault; he wished he’d ignored his kid brother’s advice, taken the tot and run.

In our heist of the week, Gia offered the Codys a job — clearing out the warehouse of a new rival that had popped up. Wait, J said, “you don’t trust us enough to fence our shit, but you want us to pull a job for you?” In short, yes. At first it appeared that the Codys were on board. But after they’d filled a van with goodies and blown up the warehouse, we realized that it was actually Gia’s, not her competitor’s! Insurance would pay for the building and rugs, Pope told her. “The rest is your penance for being disloyal to my family. You burned the bridges, not us.” Hey, at least he didn’t take her eye the way he had Pete’s!

animal-kingdom-recap-season-6-episode-1-1992
animal-kingdom-recap-season-6-episode-1-1992

‘TAKE OFF THAT STUPID WOOL CAP! IT’S 90 DEGREES’

| During the 1992 flashbacks in “Rise,” Smurf paid her lawyer extra to keep Pope from talking to a psychiatrist or serving time in juvenile detention. Despite that “win,” Julia still didn’t see her mother the way her twin brother and Baz did. In her eyes, Smurf only cared about one thing: herself. In fact, Julia told Andrew, she had figured out why their mother didn’t like him skateboarding. It was simply “because it makes you happy,” said the girl, who by this point was rarely not tipsy or high. In the present, Craig was surprised to find an old drug buddy in his house with two beach babes and a bag full of blow. He resisted temptation — well, at least the temptation of the drugs — but afterwards asked Deran to switch houses with him. Craig couldn’t stay where he was, he argued. “It’s like a conveyer belt of women and coke.” Unmoved, Deran turned him down cold. In fact, Deran later told J that he was looking forward to Craig giving up on being a part of Nick’s life and falling off the wagon. “I liked him better high,” he added.

animal-kingdom-recap-season-6-episode-1-1992
animal-kingdom-recap-season-6-episode-1-1992

Damn, Deran. He was pretty cranky for a guy for whom things were going rather well. Not only did he have a new hottie on hand who looked like Clark Kent, Trey gave him a sweet surfboard to thank him for running the influencers out of Oceanside. Plus, while trying to obtain a blank invoice to cover up the fact that Pope had spent $18k on wood (more on that later), Deran had crossed paths with the lumber yard’s owner, the same guy who’d run amateur surf competitions when he was a kid — and accepted payoffs from Smurf to ensure that her youngest son lost. When Deran tased the man — repeatedly — he insisted that he’d been scared of Smurf. “Now,” said Deran, “you can be scared of me.” It bears repeating: Damn, Deran. So what was Pope doing with all that wood? He intended to turn his beloved lot into his own personal skate park, it appeared. And after he caught an out-of-work carpenter named Augie trying to steal tools from the site, he even had on his payroll — and frightened to death of him — someone who could nail it all together. (Not amazingly well, mind you, but… )

animal-kingdom-recap-season-6-episode-1-1992
animal-kingdom-recap-season-6-episode-1-1992

‘I’M ALLOWED TO HAVE FRIENDS’

| Meeting with prospective lawyers, J seemed to notice that Penny — the assistant at one office who matched clients with attorneys — was unusually young and attractive. He seemed to notice it all over again when she joined him at a bar to add his signature to a spot that she’d missed on some paperwork. Though Penny was married to a serviceman who was deployed overseas, she wasn’t uncomfortable having a drink with J. (But probably should’ve been… !) In other developments, into Craig’s gym came a stranger named Vince who said that he ran the bike-repair shop down the street. One thing led to another, and soon, they were bonding over the difficulty of remaining sober and riding one another’s hogs. (Not a euphemism.) All the while, though, Craig had one question on his mind: “How long you been a cop?” To prove that he wasn’t one, Vince robbed a diner, making a willing accomplice of Craig (who thoughtfully stole only cash, not wallets, lest he send everyone to the DMV).

So, what did you think of the Season 6 premiere double-header? Grade the episodes in the poll below, then hit the comments with your reviews.

Launch Gallery: Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Canada's Aurelie Rivard wins gold at world para swimming championships

    MADEIRA, Portugal — Canada's Aurelie Rivard won her second title of the world para swimming championships on Friday, finishing first in the women's 100-metre freestyle S10 race at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Rivard, from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., took top spot in 59.43 seconds. Hungary's Bianka Pap was second in 1:01.19 and Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands was third in 1:01.25. “I'm a little surprised with my time due to my last 72 hours," said Rivard, who didn't finish the 400 fr

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • AP source: Mavericks acquire Wood for 4 players

    A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick. Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss are going to the Rockets, who will also receive the No. 26 pick this year, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not finalized. It will not

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Should Andrei Vasilevskiy have been pulled in Game 2?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie aim to rationalize Jon Cooper's decision to let the Avalanche hang seven goals on the Lightning's netminder in Game 2.

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Andre De Grasse races to season-best 100 metres in rainy Diamond League win

    Despite a steady downpour of rain and a false start, Andre De Grasse will leave Norway with something to feel good about. The Canadian won the 100 metres at the Diamond League meet at Bislett Stadium in Oslo with a season-best time of 10.05 seconds, bouncing back from a last-place finish in 10.21 seconds during his last race at the Prefontaine Classic in May. De Grasse, the 27-year-old two-time reigning Olympic bronze medallist in the event, struggled to begin the 2022 season, and has still yet