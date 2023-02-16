Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market are Merck Animal Health, Cargill, Royal DSM N.V., Vetoquinol S.A., Bupo Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Alltech, Bayer Animal Health, Zoetis, and Bioniche Life Sciences.

New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281029/?utm_source=GNW


The global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market will grow from $13.73 billion in 2022 to $14.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market is expected to grow to $18.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market consists of sales of growth hormone medications, anabolic implants, bovine somatotropin, ?-agonists and probiotics.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers refer to the substances that are added to feeds as supplements or injections to increase feed utilization and growth in farm animals, as well as veterinary medicinal products that are administered to healthy animals in order to favourably influence the yield, quality, and/or growth of animal products.

North America was the largest region in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market in 2022.Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market.

The regions covered in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of animal growth promoters and performance enhancers are antibiotic growth promoters and non-antibiotic growth promoters.Antibiotic growth promoters refer to the promoters that will enhance the health of the animal and increase productivity.

These include natural chemicals such as microbial products, prebiotics, and probiotics; yeast products; enzymes and herbs; oils; and spices. The different types of animals that use animal growth promoters and performance enhancers include poultry, swine, livestock, aquaculture, and other animals.

The growing demand for meat is a significant factor that will drive the market for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers.Animal growth promoters make the animal accumulate fat and weight, resulting in more meat production and a more expensive animal.

Meat is a major protein source for many people around the world.According to a study by FAO, the production of meat has doubled in the last 30 years and increased four-fold since the mid-1960s.

The production and consumption of meat are expected to continue to grow.By 2050, global meat consumption is projected to reach between 460 million and 570 million tons.

This is expected to drive the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market.

Strict rules set by the US and European governments on the use of animal growth promoters and performance enhancers are restricting the animal growth promoter and performance enhancers market.For instance, Zoetis, the largest producer of animal medicines, is banned from selling antibiotics that promote faster growth in animals in the US and Europe.

The US FDA has implemented a regulation that bans the use of antibiotics as feed supplements to help livestock and poultry grow faster. These regulations are expected to negatively impact the growth of the market.

Companies in the market are increasingly investing in phytogenics for higher efficiency of growth promoters through natural means.Phytogenics, sometimes also referred to as botanicals or phytobiotics, are plant-based feed additives utilised in animal nutrition.

They are derived from herbs, spices, and extracts.Phytochemicals can be used in solid, dried, and ground form or as extracts, and can also be classified as essential oils and oleoresins depending on the process used to derive the active ingredients.

The use of phytogenics promotes increased feed intake, improved gut function, prevention of diarrhea, and antimicrobial and antioxidative effects in livestock. Companies such as Delacon, Cargill, and BIOMIN have invested in phytogenics.

In June 2020, Elanco acquired Bayer Animal Health for $7.6 billion. This acquisition is expected to help Elanco expand its product profile and reach for medicines for pets and livestock. Bayer Animal Health is a division of Bayer HealthCare.

The countries covered in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers research report is one of a series of new reports that provides animal growth promoters and performance enhancers statistics, including animal growth promoters and performance enhancers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with animal growth promoters and performance enhancers share, detailed animal growth promoters and performance enhancers segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers industry. This animal growth promoters and performance enhancers research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
