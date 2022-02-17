Animal attack at a Broward dog rescue kills one woman and injures another, police say

An animal attack on Thursday at an Oakland Park dog rescue left one woman dead and another injured, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

At 10:54 a.m., deputies got a call reporting an animal bite at 345 E. Commercial Blvd. the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in an email.

Two women were taken to the hospital where one of them died, the sheriff’s office said.

A dog was captured and placed in an animal control van, Miami Herald’s news partner CBS4 reported.

No other information was immediately released by authorities.

This story will be updated.