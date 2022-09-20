Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market are Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis Inc. , Elanco Animal Health, Merck & Co. Inc. , Phibro Animal Health, Vetoquinol SA, Lutim Pharma, Ceva Santé Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Kyoritsu Seiyaku, Huvepharma Inc.

, Zydus, Indian Immunologicals Pvt. Ltd, Bayer Animal Health, Virbac Animal Health, and Phibro Animal Health Corp.



The global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market is expected to grow from $4.23 billion in 2021 to $4.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.11%. The market is expected to grow to $5.26 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.04%.



The animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market consist of sales of animal antibiotics and antimicrobials by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to veterinary medications that work against bacteria or microorganisms by either killing bacteria/microorganisms or limiting their development and multiplication. These medications are used in animals to treat clinical diseases, to prevent or control common disease events, and enhance animal growth.



The main types of animal antibiotics and antimicrobials include tetracyclines, penicillins, sulfonamides, macrolides, aminoglycosides, lincosamides, fluoroquinolones, cephalosporins, and other antimicrobials and antibiotics.Tetracyclines are bacteriostatic, and their mechanism of action is through reversible binding of bacterial 30S ribosomes and alteration of bacterial cytoplasmic membrane.



They are also referred to as oral medication used in treatment of bacterial infections due to aerobic, gram-negative bacteria, mycoplasma, and others.The are delivered in different forms including premixes, oral powder, oral solutions, injection, and others.



These medications are used in both companion and food-producing animals.



North America was the largest region in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising demand for animal-derived food products is driving the growth of the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market.Animal-derived food products such as milk, eggs, meat, and other act a major source of nutrition and plays a prominent role in human diet.



The companies/institutions involved in production of animal-derived foods are focusing on developing healthy herd or disease-free herd through utilization of animal antibiotics and antimicrobials on precautionary basis. According to the data published in the Packaged Facts report on Global Meat & Poultry trends, global meat and poultry consumption is expected to reach 313 million metric tons in 2023, at a year-on-year growth rate of 1.4%. Therefore, increasing demand for animal-derived food products is expected to boost demand for animal antibiotics and antimicrobials during forecast period.



Strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market.The companies operating in animal antibiotics and antimicrobial sector are entering into strategic partnerships with relevant industry players for the research and development of innovative animal antibiotics and antimicrobials.



In May 2022, Gnubiotics Sciences, a Switzerland-based biotech company working to solve microbiome-related health conditions in humans and animals, entered into a partnership with ADM, a USA-based developer of human and health nutrition solutions, for commercializing new microbiome solutions for companion animal health and wellbeing.



In August 2020, Elanco, a USA-based pharmaceutical company that manufacturers medicines and vaccinations for pets and livestock, acquired Bayer’s animal health business unit for $6.89 billion. With this acquisition, Elanco will improve its research and development pipeline and broaden its range of animal health products. Bayer’s animal health business unit is a Germany-based pharmaceutical and life sciences company.



The countries covered in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

