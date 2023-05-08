Anima Biotech to Present at Locust Walk RNA Innovation Conference

Anima Biotech

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action by phenotypic screening with AI driven MOA elucidation, today announced that Iris Alroy, Ph.D., chief scientific officer and co-founder of Anima, will present the company's mRNA Lightning™ platform at the upcoming Locust Walk RNA Innovation Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 1:20 p.m. ET and will highlight how Anima is advancing the science of mRNA regulation through its innovative approach. Dr. Alroy will also share key results from Anima's lead programs in Immunology and Oncology, demonstrating the potential of the company's platform to develop small molecule mRNA modulators for a range of diseases.



The Locust Walk RNA Innovation Conference is hosted in partnership with Frank Slack, Ph.D., Director of the Beth Israel RNA Medicine Initiative, and Phil Zamore, Ph.D., Director of the UMass Chan RNA Medicine Institute. Locust Walk is hosting a virtual one-day investor and partner conference exploring innovations in RNA research and development, including:

Protein Expression

RNA Editing

RNA-Mediated Protein & Transcriptome Regulation

RNA Targeting SMOLs​

Translation Inhibition

Novel Delivery Approaches



The event will showcase cutting-edge science, industry trends, and high-value opportunities in next-generation in RNA R&D. The format will include keynote speakers, company presentations, and panel discussions featuring leaders and luminaries from industry, academia, and the investment community.

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing mRNA Lightning®, a novel platform for the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action. Our differentiated approach combines high-scale phenotypic screening that automates millions of experiments in live mRNA biology with MOAi technology using AI to elucidate the mechanism of action of active molecules. Our approach has been validated by our collaborations with Lilly, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and AbbVie and a broad pipeline across 20 different discovery programs in various therapeutic areas. With our deep expertise in mRNA biology, we were able to advance our programs at an unprecedented speed and success rate. Anima's wholly owned pipeline is in Immunology (Collagen I mRNA biology modulators, preclinical stage in lung fibrosis and applicable across many fibrotic diseases), Oncology (c-Myc mRNA biology modulators and mutation agnostic mKRAS mRNA biology modulators), and Neuroscience (Tau - Alzheimer's disease and Pain - Nav1.7 mRNA biology modulators). Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer-reviewed publications, and 17 scientific collaborations. For more information about Anima Biotech, please visit our website at https://www.animabiotech.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @AnimaBiotech.



