Anil Vij Tests Positive for COVID-19, Haryana Minister Was Administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Vaccine in Phase-3 Trials on November 20

New Delhi, December 5: Health Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19. Vij took to Twitter to inform about it. He is currently admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt, Ambala. The Health Minister through his tweet asked all the people have been in contact with him to also get themselves tested for COVID-19. Vij wrote, "I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona." Anil Vij Gets Trial Dose of Covaxin at Hospital in Ambala as Bharat Biotech Kicks Off Phase 3 Trials in Haryana; Watch Video.

It needs to be noted that, the 67-year-old BJP leader was administered with a dose of Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin. Vij volunteered as the first person in Haryana to take the dose of the vaccine when its third phase trial began in the state on November 20. He was given the vaccine shot at the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt itself, under the expert supervision of doctors from PGI Rohtak and state's health department. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Volunteers for Covaxin Phase 3 Trials; Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 Vaccine To Begin Trials in State from November 20.

I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 5, 2020

Bharat Biotech has claimed that its COVID-19 vaccine trial in phase 1 and 2 have been largely successful and shown positive results. However, Anil Vij contacting COVID-19 despite getting the vaccine shot is likely to raise some serious question on the credibility of the claims. The vaccine is currently in its third phase of human trials and will be administered to 28,500 volunteers all over the country.