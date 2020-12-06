Anil Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap in a Twitter Banter Over 'Oscars'

Actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently had a banter on Twitter over 'international recognitions'. It started with Anil Kapoor congratulating Netflix's Delhi Crime for winning the International Emmys. Kapoor tagged Shefali Shah and wrote that it is great to see actors from India getting 'international recognition'. He was also alluding to the Oscar victory of Slumdog Millionaire, in which he had starred.

Kapoor tweeted with the hashtag #WelcometoHollywood, "I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah".

To which Anurag Kashyap replied, "Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination?"

Kapoor was quick to send across an answer. He posted a photo of him holding an Oscar and wrote, "The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega".

Well, it doesn't seem to be the end of the exchange. Anurag Kashyap's latest reply is, "Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren’t you the second choice for this film also?" Well, he is of course referring to Shah Rukh Khan being the first choice for Kapoor's role in Slumdog.

Here's what Anil Kapoor has to say to that: "Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don’t care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte".

With both Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap set to star in AK vs AK, it seems like promotions for the film has begun with this witty exchange. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the synopsis of AK vs AK reads, “A brash film director (Anurag Kashyap) kidnaps the daughter of a movie star (Anil Kapoor) and films the star’s desperate search for his daughter in real-time as his next blockbuster.”

