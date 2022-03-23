Anika to Showcase its Transformation into a Global Leader in Joint Preservation during the 2022 AAOS Annual Meeting

Anika is an innovative joint preservation company focused on the early intervention orthopedic continuum of care including OA pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint technologies.

BEDFORD, Mass., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company, today announced it will showcase its comprehensive joint preservation and restoration product portfolio at the 2022 American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting on March 23 - 25 in Chicago, IL. Throughout the event, Anika will feature its OVOMotion® with Inlay Glenoid Total Shoulder Arthroplasty (TSA) System and Tactoset® Injectable Bone Substitute with suture anchor augmentation, among its other early intervention orthopedic solutions, in booth #3250.

“We’re very excited to take part in the 2022 AAOS Annual Meeting and to have this opportunity to showcase Anika’s broad product portfolio for the early continuum of orthopedic solutions,” said Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D., Anika’s President and CEO. “Anika is focused on delivering advanced joint preservation solutions, many of which will be highlighted at the AAOS Annual Meeting including Tactoset®, our injectable bone substitute, and the OVOMotion® with Inlay Glenoid TSA System. A new Anika is emerging. We continue to execute on our transformational strategy, bringing meaningful new products to market and expanding our portfolio for the shoulder and lower extremity spaces with sports, regenerative and implant solutions. As an example, Tactoset has garnered significant market attention and we expect its adoption to remain strong throughout 2022 and beyond, fueled by our recent hardware augmentation indication.”

Dr. Blanchard continued, “In addition, our WristMotion Total Wrist Arthroplasty System, launched to the market in September 2021, is also gaining momentum and significant surgeon interest in this area of real patient need. With several key product introductions planned for later in 2022 and into 2023, we are continuing our commitment to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics and helping people restore active living.”

Anika’s clinically-proven OVOMotion® with Inlay Glenoid TSA System goes beyond the traditional approach for treating glenohumeral osteoarthritis by offering a reliable primary solution regardless of glenoid erosion, staging and posterior subluxation1,2. This TSA System offers the only nonspherical humeral head construct combined with a true Inlay Glenoid implant that is proven to recenter the glenohumeral joint and be 10x more resistant to loosening when compared to onlay glenoid systems.1,2,3

Launched in 2009, the OVOMotion® with Inlay Glenoid TSA System has over 12 years of clinical use and 7 publications demonstrating proven clinical outcomes as a primary TSA. It facilitates bone preservation, minimizes blood loss and restores motion without activity restrictions. Combined with its streamlined instrumentation and short procedure time, the system offers significant advantages contributing to its ease of use in the ambulatory surgical center (ASC) environment. The unique design preserves and mimics native anatomy while restoring the joint line and reducing the risk of overstuffing the joint, a common issue with other total shoulder systems.

Tactoset®, another featured product for Anika, is a calcium phosphate based, hyaluronic acid (HA)-enhanced injectable bone graft substitute. This biocompatible, osteoconductive material is highly flowable, interdigitates into the trabecular bone architecture, is easily injectable and settable, and has improved handling characteristics compared to other competitive products4. It is widely used to treat insufficiency fractures and is now also indicated for use with the augmentation of hardware, such as soft tissue anchors, and can provide greater than twice the pullout strength of nonaugmented anchors by increasing the density of poor-quality bone caused by cysts or osteoporosis4. It supports placement of anchors in the ideal repair location, eliminating the need for larger or additional anchors or more complex surgical techniques or solutions.

There will be multiple opportunities throughout the 2022 AAOS Annual Meeting in Chicago to learn more about these unique products at the Anika Booth, #3250, as well as during Innovation Theater sessions held in Booth #3658. In the first Innovation Theater session, entitled “Go Beyond Repair with This Primary TSA System That Offers a Stable and Reliable Solution Regardless of Glenoid Staging and Posterior Subluxation,” Anthony Miniaci, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Cleveland Clinic Sports Center, will discuss clinical insights, data, and why surgeons are adopting the OVOMotion® with Inlay Glenoid System as their primary TSA. It will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23. The second Innovation Theater session, led by Wasik Ashraf, DO, an orthopedic surgeon with Crystal Run Healthcare in New York, will highlight Tactoset® and its use with suture augmentation in a talk entitled, “Inject Confidence Into Your Repair: Augmenting Hardware with Tactoset®” on Thursday, March 24 at 10:30 a.m. in Booth #3658.

Lastly, Anika launched its new website, www.anika.com, on March 16, ahead of the AAOS Annual Meeting. The new site integrates Anika’s complete portfolio of early intervention orthopedic solutions on a fully re-branded and redesigned platform.

About Anika
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS and the Anika logo are registered trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

References

  1. Gagliano JR, Helms SM, Colbath GP, Przestrzelski BT, Hawkins RJ, DesJardins JD. A comparison of onlay versus inlay glenoid component loosening in total shoulder arthroplasty. J Shoulder Elbow Surg. 2017 Jul;26(7):1113-1120. doi: 10.1016/j.jse.2017.01.018. Epub 2017 Mar 27. PMID: 28359697.

  2. Total shoulder arthroplasty with nonspherical humeral head and inlay glenoid replacement: clinical results comparing concentric and nonconcentric glenoid stages in primary shoulder arthritis. Miniaci, Anthony et al., JSES Open Access, Volume 0, Issue 0

  3. Sercan Yalcin, Michael Scarcella, Anthony Miniaci, Does non-spherical humeral head with inlay glenoid re-center the glenohumeral joint? Seminars in Arthroplasty: JSES, Volume 31, Issue 2, 2021, Pages 310-316, ISSN 1045-4527

  4. Data on file, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. 2. Tactoset Instructions for Use. Anika Therapeutics, Inc.; AML 500-335.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning the Company's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future which are not statements of historical fact, including those statements in the quotation from Dr. Blanchard related to product adoption and introductions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors. The Company's actual results could differ materially from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements described in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Additional factors and risks are described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and they are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are made based on information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Mark Namaroff, 781-457-9287
Vice President, Investor Relations, ESG and Corporate Communications investorrelations@anika.com

For Media Inquiries:
Greenough
Christine Williamson, 617-922-1289
Senior Vice President
cwilliamson@greenough.biz


    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H