Anika Noni Rose Recreates Viral “Dreamgirls ”Meme of Her Character 17 Years After the Movie

Anika Noni Rose/ Instagram;DreamWorks/ Everett Anika Noni Rose

Dreamgirls star Anika Noni Rose poked fun at her previous role as Lorell Robinson in the latest viral TikTok trend.

On Monday, the 51-year-old actress shared her version of the TikTok trend that parodies her appearance in the 2006 film during a musical number.

In the Oscar-nominated movie, Rose portrays one of the members of the fictional girl group, The Dreams, who sings backup alongside Jennifer Hudson’s Effie White to Beyoncé's Deena Jones.

DreamWorks/ Everett Beyonce Knowles, Anika Noni Rose, Keith Robinson, Jennifer Hudson in "Dreamgirls."

During the scene, Rose is seen posing alongside Beyoncé and Hudson with an exaggerated smile. Rose’s reaction is emphasized by a closeup pan shot focusing on her hilarious look, which has now inspired thousands of TikTok videos.

In Rose’s cheeky response video, she shares various clips pulling her “signature” face as she completes everyday chores. As she completes the household tasks, viewers can hear the lyric: "We're your dreamgirls, dreamgirls will never leave you." The same line was used in the viral clip.

“Stepping into the New Year like…” reads the video text.

Anika Noni Rose/ Instagram Anika Noni Rose

She also captioned the post with a witty caption, “Eye see y’all.😅.Happy New Year! Love you.😘.”

Fans and friends flooded the comment section on the Princess and the Frog star’s post, applauding her joke. “You won ur own challenge 🔥😂,” wrote L.I.T. actor Corey Knott.

Yvette Nicole Brown — who auditioned for Hudson’s role — wrote, “😂😂😂😂😂. I told folks no one was laughing louder than your silly tail! 😂❤️.”

Anika Noni Rose/ Instagram Anika Noni Rose

In 2022, Riley joined Hudson for a performance of the movie’s song “And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" on The Jennifer Hudson Show, following her portrayal of Effie on the London stage in 2016.

The movie premiered 17 years ago and is based on the 1981 Broadway musical. The story is focused on a girl group's rise to fame during the 1960s with the help of a small Black record label. The story is loosely based on Diana Ross and The Supremes.

Dreamgirls, which also starred Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover, and Sharon Leal and featured John Lithgow and John Krasinski, was nominated for eight Oscars at the 79th Academy Awards and won for Best Achievement in Sound Mixing. Hudson also won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

