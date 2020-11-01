Angus Taylor v Clover Moore: WhatsApp messages reveal panic as minister's staff realised figures were wrong

Angus Taylor was told almost immediately after his office disseminated figures about the Sydney lord mayor Clover Moore’s spending on travel last year that the numbers were wrong, new documents obtained by Guardian Australia reveal.

But despite that, the federal energy minister and the Daily Telegraph, which reported the figures on 30 September 2019, did nothing to correct the record until Moore wrote a formal letter of complaint on 22 October. Guardian Australia revealed the mistake soon afterwards, prompting questions in parliament.

The Guardian has now obtained more documents and been informed by Taylor’s office that the two staff referred to in the documents have left his employment.

The documents were released by the minister in settlement of a case the Guardian brought in the administrative appeals tribunal under the Freedom of Information Act.

They include a series of WhatsApp messages between Taylor and his staff that cast light on the saga surrounding the original dodgy document.

The WhatsApp messages begin on 29 September 2019, the night before the Telegraph published a story by Anna Caldwell under the headline “City of Sydney Council’s outlay on flights outstrips that of Australian foreign ministers”.

The story quoted from the letter Taylor had sent to Moore on that day, including the incorrect information that “your council spent $1.7m on international travel and $14.2m on domestic travel”.

The Telegraph sought comment from Moore’s office just before publication. It strongly disputed the figures as being grossly inflated. Someone at the Telegraph then queried the figures with the minister’s office.

What followed was a series of frantic communications between two staff members in Taylor’s office referred to only as MS1 and MS2 (their names remain redacted) from just before 6pm until 7.30pm, as they realised something was amiss.

Josh Manuatu is a former staff member named publicly in the Australian newspaper as being involved in the saga. He left the office in June to become the director of the Australian Capital Territory Liberals.

There are gaps in the conversation – it may have continued verbally – but at 5.54pm MS1, believed to be a senior member of Taylor’s staff, looked at the council’s annual report online and realised the mistake.

“Am I reading this right?” he texted.

“The cost of interstate visits undertaken by councillors while representing the City including the cost of transport, the cost of accommodation and other out-of-pocket expenses was $4206.32.

“The cost of overseas visits undertaken by Councillors while representing the Council including the cost of transport, the cost of accommodation and other out of pocket travelling expenses was $1,727.77.”

These were the correct figures, which the Sydney council says have always been on its website, unaltered.

Fifteen minutes later MS1 sends another text to MS2. “How you tracking [MS2]? Found it?”

MS2 replies: “Trying to infiltrate office.” This presumably refers to trying to enter the ministerial office on a Sunday evening to retrieve the hard copy of the document with the incorrect figures. Taylor has told parliament the false document was accessed and printed by his office.

At 6.34pm MS2 sends to MS1 a photo of the page with the incorrect numbers. They appear to be in a different format to those used elsewhere in the report.

Just after 7pm, MS2 tells MS1: “6 September.” This is the date that the Telegraph says it was told the document was accessed by Taylor’s office on the City of Sydney website.

In between, there is further chatter that has been redacted. It is understood this redacted material involves discussion of the Telegraph and the impending inaccurate story.

At 7.38pm, MS1 then breaks the news of the discrepancies to Taylor. “Boss, just a heads up for tomorrow,” he says via WhatsApp.

“The City of Sydney Council has altered their annual report numbers online since we originally accessed them. So we know Clover Moore will dispute that she has spent so much on travel.

“I still think the onus is on her to explain why their numbers were wrong (their new numbers seem impossibly low, so I suspect they are wrong as well). And it doesn’t change the fact that Sydney City Councillors made around two dozen overseas trips in 2017-18. It is a bit messier than we’d hoped. I will send the screenshots shortly.”

