Angus Cloud's 'Euphoria' brother Javon Walton, aka Ashtray, mourns actor: 'Forever family'

Actor Angus Cloud, best known for his role as Fezco on the TV drama "Euphoria," has died. He was 25.

An outpouring of tributes to actor Angus Cloud, best known for his charming role of Fezco on "Euphoria," started soon after news of the 25-year-old's death became public on Monday.

Cloud's family did not share a cause of death. In a statement the actor's representative shared with USA TODAY, they wrote, "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

Actor and boxer Javon "Wanna" Walton, who portrayed Ashtray, the adopted younger brother of Cloud's Fezco, posted a photo with the late actor to his Instagram Story with a simple tribute: "forever family ♥." Walton also shared a photo of the two hugging with the caption "rest easy brother."

During the red carpet for Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event last summer, where Cloud was honored, the two reunited and caught up with Entertainment Tonight.

"Anything we do, we support each other," Cloud said of Walton at the time, and called him "family."

Drake, Gigi Hadid, Storm Reid, more celebrities pay tribute

Storm Reid, sister to Zendaya's character Rue on "Euphoria," shared a clip from an episode of the show and wrote, "the tears just won't stop."

Drake shared a photo of Cloud to his Instagram Story, calling the actor a "good soul."

Model Gigi Hadid shared a video of the two dancing in an ad for Ralph Lauren and recalled being "immediately drawn" to him.

"Just saw the news about the loss of Angus. I only got to work with him a couple of times, but I was immediately drawn to his kind, gentle spirit," the model wrote. "My condolences to his closest and loved ones."

'Angus was special to all of us': Angus Cloud, best known for 'Euphoria' role as Fezco, dies at 25

Musician Questlove wrote in an Instagram post, "Fez was the spiritual center of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show. Love to his entire family and to those who knew him."

Actress Rachel Zegler posted on X, formerly Twitter, "please remember how loved you are. this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise. there are reasons to stick around. and this world needs you. oh, angus. we celebrate you."

Singer and actress Chloe Bailey also shared on X: "wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel."

Kerry Washington also paid tribute to the actor. "You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud ❤️🙏🏾," she wrote on X.

In their statement, Cloud's family shared that "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone."

