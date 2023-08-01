Angus Cloud: How a night-time stroll made Euphoria's breakout star

Angus Cloud in 2022

On a warm New York summer night, Eléonore Hendricks saw Angus Cloud, the 25-year-old actor who died on Monday, walking down a Manhattan street.

It was 2018 and Ms Hendricks was casting a new HBO show called Euphoria, a racy teenage tale of love and loss, addiction and hope.

Shining the light of pop culture on issues of drug abuse and mental health felt a bit dangerous, but also important. And she was still searching for the man who would play Fezco "Fez" O'Neill.

It was past 10pm and she was off the clock. But when she saw the 20-year-old Cloud on Mercer Street, the man imagined in the pilot script "crystallised" before her eyes.

"The character is written as somebody who is a drug dealer kid, but not a bad drug dealer kid," she told BBC News.

"Someone who is streetwise and has a certain swag, and also someone you could trust and feel safe with."

Cloud had "something so distinct and special" from the moment she spotted him, and she stopped him and his friend to chat.

Having been a casting scout for some two decades, Ms Hendricks knew how to approach total strangers and convince them to do an audition - known in the industry as street casting.

Her phone was dead but she explained she was casting on behalf of Jennifer Venditti, who scoured everyday faces for advertising, fashion, film and TV spots.

Cloud was working at the time at a chicken-and-waffles restaurant in Brooklyn and has said in interviews he had no aspirations of being a Hollywood star.

He told GQ in 2019 that the encounter with Ms Hendricks was confusing and he thought "it was some type of scam".

Cloud's Fez had genuine concern for the lead Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya, and resonated with viewers

But under the light of a pink neon sign, he told her, among other things, about his move from Oakland, California to the Big Apple and his interest in the graffiti scene.

Visually, he was dreamy. His voice was laconic and melodic, as if he was articulating a lullaby when he spoke.

"I don't always know that they're right for the role, but I do see really special people at times," Ms Hendricks said.

"I love when you've been looking and looking, and then suddenly you see someone that stands a head above other people. It happens sometimes."

She remembers scribbling her phone number on a piece of paper and being adamant that he reach out.

Despite his apparent scepticism, he reached out by text the next day and she directed him to the casting office, where Ms Venditti interviewed him on camera to assess his screen presence.

"He was not what you would expect," she told Variety last year. "He has this rough, street quality about him, but he's a very sensitive and curious and open person. Just really warm, and incredible on camera."

Ms Hendricks said Cloud's audition tape quickly sealed the deal.

"Not all actors can take material, and make it their own and say it so truthfully," she said.

"He took the dialogue and just said it as though it was himself. It came out of him so naturally."

Fez was never meant to be a series regular, but HBO audiences fell in love with his magnetic blue eyes and his big heart, his active listening and genuine concern for the lead Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya.

By the time Euphoria was renewed for another season, Cloud was its surprise breakout star and his guardian angel character was rewarded with more storyline development in season two.

Cloud with Hunter Schafer, Sam Levinson and Zendaya

Euphoria was Cloud's first acting credit. He went on to appear in two films - North Hollywood and The Line - as well as in music videos with Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD.

Tributes have poured in since the news of his passing on Monday. The cause of his death has not been confirmed.

A family statement said: "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

In his final appearance on Euphoria, Cloud's character is shot in the act of helping his "brother" Ashtray, played by Javon Walton.

Walton paid tribute to his co-star Monday on Instagram, writing: "Rest easy, brother."

"It's a real American tragedy," said Ms Hendricks.

"Everybody was in love with Angus and he shared a lot of his love with a lot of people. I don't know if he had any left for himself.

"I feel so sad for his family, for his friends and for his fans. I wish everyone a lot of comfort."