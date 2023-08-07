Angus Cloud’s last day was "joyful one", says Euphoria star’s mum in tribute

The mother of the late Angus Cloud has said the Euphoria star’s last day was a “joyful one.”

The actor, who played Fezco on the HBO show, passed away on July 31 at the age of 25, with a cause of death yet to be disclosed.

In a post on Facebook, Angus’ mother Lisa wrote a heartfelt message in tribute to her son, saying she would like “random acts of kindness” to honour his memory.

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” she began.

“He was reorganising his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially.

“His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in Euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love,” continued Lisa.

“His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn't result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love. To honour his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts.”

Following Cloud’s death, Euphoria co-stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney paid tribute to the star, with the former describing the “boundless love, light and joy” that he provided, as well as saying she would “cherish” every moment.

Sweeney, who posted a photo of herself hugging Cloud, said the actor had the “kindest heart” and she was “blessed” to have known him.

Euphoria airs on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include the NHS , Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393. Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

