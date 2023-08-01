Angus Cloud: Euphoria cast and crew pay tribute to the star after his death aged 25

Angus Cloud (AFP via Getty Images)

Angus Cloud, the actor best known for playing drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O’Neill in teen drama Euphoria, has died aged 25.

His family have confirmed the star died at his family home in Oakland, California, on Monday. No cause of death has been given.

His death comes just days after Cloud buried his father, something the family said the actor “intensely struggled” with.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the family said.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone," his family added.

Hollywood greats paid tribute to the star - including model Gigi Hadid.

”Just saw the news about the loss of Angus. I only got to work with him a couple of times, but I was immediately drawn to his kind, gentle spirit. My deepest condolences to his closest and loved ones.

“May he rest in peace.”

Hadid also shared a video of her and Cloud dancing together.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of the hit HBO show - which also stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeny - paid tribute to the actor.

Mason Shea Joyce, the actor who plays a young Fez in Euphoria, said: “He was kind and supportive, never too busy for a quick chat or pep talk. It was an honor to play young Fezco.”

Javon Walton, who plays Ashtray, posted a picture of the two together with the caption: “Forever family.”

Alexa Demie - who plays MAddy Perez - posted a heartbreak emoji on her Instagram story.

Kathrine Narducci, who plays Fezco’s grandmother Marie O’Neill tweeted: “Angus Cloud you were a gentle beautiful soul. You exited to soon.”

Storm Reid, who plays Rue’s (Zendaya) younger sister Gia said: “The tears just won’t stop.”

Meanwhile show creator Sam Levinson told the Hollywood Reporter: “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will.”

Canadian rapper Drake, who serves as executive producer on Euphoria, shared a picture of Cloud on his Instagram story, captioning it “Good soul”, alongside a sad face emoji and a white dove.

HBO said in a statement "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud," HBO said in a statement. "He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and `Euphoria’ family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

On Tuesday, the local fire department confirmed first responders had been to Cloud’s house on the day he’d died. A statement from Oakland Fire Department read: “Upon arrival of Fire EMS personnel, the patient was determined to be already deceased.”

Cloud was unknown before he was cast in Euphoria.

He was spotted by casting scout Eléonore Hendricks walking down a street in New York.

He didn’t initially believe he was being scouted - suspecting a scam - but then he met with casting director Jennifer Venditti and series creator Sam Levinson who cast him in the first two series of the show. Filming for the third season is yet to begin.

Many suspected there were huge parallels between Cloud and his character - something the star spoke out about in press interviews

"It does bother me when people are like, `It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’” he said to Variety. “I’m like, `Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple.

“I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me."

Cloud’s breakthrough in Euphoria saw him cast in his first supporting role in his first film, The Line - a college drama starring Alex Wolff and John Malkovich that premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Festival.

Cloud was recently cast to co-star in Scream 6 and made several cameos in music videos for Juice WRLD, Becky G and Karol G.