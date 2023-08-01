Angus Cloud: Drake and Kid Cudi among stars paying tribute

Cloud's career took off after he was cast as Fez, a high school drug dealer in Euphoria

Rappers Drake and Kid Cudi are among those paying tribute to Euphoria actor Angus Cloud, who died at the age of 25.

Drake, an executive producer on the show, posted an image of Cloud simply captioned "Good Soul" on Instagram.

Kid Cudi posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): "This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business."

Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the teen drama, died on Monday at his family home in Oakland, California, said a publicist.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," said the Cloud family.

Cloud attended his father's funeral in Ireland last week and, according to his family, "intensely struggled with this loss".

There was some comfort in knowing he was now "reunited with his dad, who was his best friend", they said in a statement.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," it said.

"We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone."

His cause of death has not been given.

Zendaya (pictured here with Cloud last year) is the star of Euphoria

In a statement, HBO said: "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family."

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson said: "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon."

Sydney Martin, the model who was rumoured to be in an on-off relationship with Cloud, shared broken heart emojis on Instagram after his death was announced.

Cloud's co-star Javon "Wanna" Walton, known in the show as Cloud's adoptive brother, Ashtray, wrote on Instagram: "Rest easy brother."

Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy Perez in the drama, posted a simple broken heart emoji on a black background, while Colman Domingo, who plays Ali Muhammad, wrote on his Instagram story: "Couldn't be more real, original and sweet. Loved this kid. Always smiles. I hope this sensitive soul is at rest. check on loved ones. Check on them."

California congresswoman Barbara Lee lamented the loss of "Oakland's own", in a post on X.

"His immense talent touched the lives of countless people. His work & legacy will forever live on and make Oakland proud," she wrote.

Actress Kerry Washington also posted on the platform: "You will be deeply missed. Rest in power."

Actor Danny Ramirez also paid tribute on his Instagram story.

The Oakland Roots sports club said they were "heartbroken" by the news.

"Rest easy fam. He was a day one supporter and an Oakland legend. You will be missed."

Cloud had minor acting credits in two films, North Hollywood and The Line. He had also appeared in music videos for artists including Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD.

But his career really took off after he won the part of Fez, a high school drug dealer in Euphoria.

After first airing in June 2019, Euphoria quickly became a hit and by 2022 was the most tweeted-about TV show of the decade in the US.

The main character, played by Zendaya, is a 17-year-old who struggles with drug abuse.