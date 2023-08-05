Angus Cloud Did Not Commit Suicide, His Mother Says: 'He Did Not Intend to Check Out of This World'

"His last day was a joyful one," Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin wrote about the late actor in a Facebook post

Angus Cloud died tragically at age 25, and his mother Lisa says that his death was not a suicide.

Angus Cloud’s mother is speaking out about his tragic death.

The actor, best known for his role as drug dealer Fezco in the HBO series Euphoria, died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, on July 31, his family confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 25.

In their initial statement, the family noted that Angus’ father was buried last week and the actor “intensely struggled with this loss,” but did not reveal a cause of death.

Four days later, Angus' mom, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin, asserted in a Facebook post that her son "did not intend to end his life."

Related: Angus Cloud's Family: All About the Late Actor's Parents and Siblings

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time," she began the post. "I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

Lisa went on to describe his final day. “He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved," she said. "He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially.”

“He did not intend to end his life,” she wrote.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Angus Cloud attends an event in December 2022.

"When we hugged goodnight, we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning," she continued. "I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn't wake up."

Related: Angus Cloud's 'Euphoria' Costars Are Still Processing His Sudden Death: 'He Was the Sweetest'

The actor’s mother went on to say that though “we may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically,” it is “abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

Story continues

“His struggles were real,” she said. “He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe.”

Then, she wrote that despite “social media posts [that] have suggested his death was intentional,” this is not true. “I want you to know that is not the case,” she said.

HBO Angus Cloud (right) and Maude Apatow in season 2 of HBO series 'Euphoria.'

Lisa added that Angus’ “head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn't result in death as it almost always does.”

“He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love,” she wrote, citing his work in Euphoria, which she said “became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love.”

Related: See the Sweetest Photos of Angus Cloud with His 'Euphoria' Costars

The grieving mother finished her post by asking those who wish to honor Angus’ memory to “please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life.”

“Bless your hearts,” she finished.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During an interview with Variety last year, Angus revealed that his mother helped save his life a decade ago following his head injury, which he sustained after falling into a deep construction pit as a teenager.

Though Angus wanted to go to sleep after the fall, Lisa decided to take him to the children’s hospital, where the doctors found a brain injury in need of immediate attention.

“I would have died,” the actor explained, adding that that is where he got his sizable head scar from. “They cut my head open, they put some screws and a plate over where I broke my skull. I’m so blessed to just have minor brain damage. You know, it’s so minor it ain’t even really worth speaking about.”

Related: Sydney Sweeney Says Angus Cloud 'Filled Every Room with Laughter' in Tribute to Late 'Euphoria' Costar

On Thursday, Lisa posted a tribute to her late son and husband on Facebook. She shared a photo of the mural that was painted in Oakland in honor of Angus alongside a childhood snapshot of the actor with his father.

“Mural by Angus' friends in Oakland, picture of Angus resting on his dad,” she wrote. “I'd like to imagine them together now.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.