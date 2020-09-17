Angry son kills his dad and stuffs the body into a large toolbox, Oklahoma police say

A man is accused of killing his father and putting the body in a toolbox behind an Oklahoma home, officials said Thursday.

Police responded to the Oklahoma City home Wednesday after a woman called 911 worried that something had happened to her dad, police said in a news release.

When they arrived, police found Esteban Tapia, 71, dead.

His body was discovered in a metal toolbox behind the home, police said, and Tapia’s wounds were ”consistent with homicide.”

“It’s the kind of metal toolbox you often see in the back of a pickup truck,” Master Sgt. Gary Knight, with the police department, told KOCO.

Francisco Tapia, the victim’s son, was also at the home, police said.

Investigators learned that the 31-year-old had become angry with his father, killed him and put his body in the toolbox, police said.

Francisco Tapia was taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Center “on a complaint of murder in the first degree,” police said.