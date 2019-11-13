Angry Rafa Nadal reacts to 'bulls**t' question from journalist

Rafael Nadal didn’t take too kindly to a question about his recent marriage at the ATP Finals in London.

Following his surprise opening match defeat to Alexander Zverev, the current world number was asked in a press conference if he had been ‘distracted’ from tennis following his wedding to long term partner Xisca Perello earlier this year.

The normally reserved Nadal snapped back at the question describing it as ‘bullsh**t’ before refusing to answer.

"Honestly are you asking me this? Is it a serious question or is it a joke?,” he snarled. “You ask me this after I've been with the same girl for 15 years and having a very stable and normal life.”

The 19-time Grand Slam winner then fired back asking the journalist about his relationship before demanding to move on.

Nadal: “How many years have you been with your...”

Q: “Wife? 30 years this year but...”

Nadal: “And before?"

Q: “Five years...”

Nadal: “Maybe you were not sure, that's why.”

“Okay, we move to Spanish now because that's bull****. Thank you very much."

Nadal faces a fight to end the year top of the ATP rankings and knows he can’t afford to slip up in his second match against Danil Medvedev.

