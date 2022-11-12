Angry Everton fans throw Alex Iwobi's shirt back at him

Tom Prentki
·2 min read
Angry Everton fans throw Alex Iwobi's shirt back at him - GETTY IMAGES/Charlie Crowhurst

Frank Lampard says that he understands the fans' anger after ugly scenes at the final whistle between the club's players and supporters following Everton's dismal 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

It is the second time in five games they have witnessed a heavy defeat at The Vitality Stadium following a 4-1 loss in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

A visibly upset Alex Iwobi confronted the away end at full time before Seamus Coleman guided him back towards the tunnel. Iwobi had given his shirt to supporters who threw it back onto the pitch before Jordan Pickford also became involved in the exchanges.

Lampard was quickly on the scene to diffuse things but had every sympathy for the supporters making their feelings known.

"I wasn't going over there to comfort the players," he said. "There was a misunderstanding, Alex had some friends that he was concerned about that were at the front of the fans. There's nothing in that.

"The fans are due to say what they want today after that performance. They have come down here twice this week and seen poor performances. We have to understand they can voice their opinions."

Frank Lampard reacts after the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Everton FC - GETTY IMAGES

Those opinions were also directed at Lampard who has presided over six defeats in eight games. Bournemouth fans taunted him with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” whilst the Everton supporters jeered each of his substitutions.

“It was unacceptable in terms of the performance and the result. This season is not going to be a glory-story of moving up the league. It is going to be a fight,” conceded Lampard.

Lampard’s team had started the game well enough, with Neal Maupay going close as he swivelled and shot following good work from Demarai Gray.

But then, with the World Cup looming, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford haplessly fumbled a routine save from Dominic Solanke’s tame shot and Tavernier was on hand to turn in the loose ball.

Seven minutes later, Bournemouth were two up as Moore headed in his third goal in as many games. It came after Tavernier had nodded the ball back into the box after Pickford had parried Philip Billing’s shot high into the air. They were undone by more non-existent defending as Bournemouth sub Jaidon Anthony ran unmarked into the area to head in Cook’s free-kick and put the result beyond doubt.

