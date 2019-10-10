Angry Dodgers fans run over Clayton Kershaw jersey after NLDS loss

Los Angeles Dodgers fans did not handle their shocking National League Division Series loss well. Following the game, some fans thought it would be appropriate to run over a Clayton Kershaw jersey in the parking lot.

The moment was captured on video by LZ Granderson of the Los Angeles Times, who decided to run over the jersey.

Dodger fans are running over a Kershaw jersey. pic.twitter.com/kDwYOg9xzA — LZ Granderson (@LZGranderson) October 10, 2019

Kershaw was one of many Dodgers scapegoats from Wednesday’s game. The 31-year-old Kershaw came on in relief with the Dodgers up 3-1 late in the game and gave up back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning that tied the game. The Dodgers went on to lose 7-3 in the 10th inning.

Kershaw wasn’t the only person responsible for the loss. Reliever Joe Kelly gave up a grand slam to Howie Kendrick in the 10th that gave the Washington Nationals the win. Manager Dave Roberts was responsible for leaving both Kershaw and Kelly in the game.

No matter who you put the blame on, the practice of destroying jerseys is both stupid and childish. Kershaw has given Dodgers fans over 2,200 innings of exceptional baseball. He’s a sure-fire Hall of Famer and carried the mantle of best pitcher in baseball for multiple seasons.

It’s true that Kershaw has struggled in the postseason. Over 158 1/3 innings, Kershaw has an uncharacteristic 4.43 ERA. It’s also true that without Kershaw’s 2,200 regular-season innings, the Dodgers probably wouldn’t be in position to contend for the World Series every year.

Kershaw didn’t shy away from the moment. He spoke after the game, saying the loss will stick with him for some time. It doesn’t help that fans were running over his jersey in the parking lot, but there’s little doubt Kershaw will be ready again once spring training rolls around.

