ANGRY BIRDS NOT SO MINI GOLF CLUB DEBUTS AT AMERICAN DREAM

New 18-hole mini golf course will take guests on an exciting adventure through Angry Birds’ Bird Island and Avian Academy beginning October 1

Angry Birds Not So Mini Golf Club at American Dream, Guest Photo Opp

East Rutherford, NJ, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Angry Birds have landed at American Dream! Starting Thursday, October 1, guests can hone their mini golf skills while helping our avian heroes save the day at North America’s first and only Angry Birds mini golf experience, Angry Birds Not So Mini Golf Club.

Immersive Storytelling

Guests enter Angry Birds Not So Mini Golf Club with one mission: to help save Bird Island and Pig Island. At each mini golf hole guests help fan favorite avians such as Red, Chuck and Bomb, plus the Pigs, get one swing closer to saving their beloved islands.

Interactive Mini Golf Experience

The course is laid out into six groups of three holes, mirroring themes from the adored Angry Birds franchise featuring: a soaring 67 ft. Bird Aviation plane, a towering 20 ft. tall model of Bird Island, in addition to Pig Island, the Pig Lab and Submarine, Eagle Island, and Avian Academy.

The first stop of the experience is the Bird Aviation plane, where a host in the cockpit greets guests and helps them select their ‘test sphere’ (ball) and ‘slingshot launcher’ (putter) and receive their ‘assignment’ (scorecard).

Next, guests navigate a series of 18 challenges (holes), launching (teeing) their ‘spheres’ (balls) across obstacles toward a series of targets. Along the course, a cast of larger-than-life characters and extraordinary backdrops serve as socially shareable, family fun.

When academy training (the 18-hole course) is complete, guests’ assignments are personally stamped with Red’s footprint — acknowledging that they have successfully completed all tasks.

Exclusive Retail

The immersive experience doesn’t end when training is complete. Upon exiting the course, guests are directed towards the pro shop which features exclusive Angry Birds ‘training’ materials and supplies like themed character golf balls and apparel for the entire family, only available at American Dream.

“Nothing excites us more at American Dream than being able to offer our guests completely new and fresh experiences,” said Mark Ghermezian, Co-CEO at American Dream. “Angry Birds Not So Mini Golf Club is the perfect addition to our one-of-a-kind destination, allowing our guests to ‘fly’ into the world of Angry Birds, an experience they won’t find anywhere else.”





“When it comes to the scale of this course, there’s certainly nothing mini about it,” said Ville Heijari, CMO at Rovio Entertainment. “We’re delighted at the level of detail invested in bringing the world of our avian (and piggy) friends to life, and can’t wait to hear what our fans think of the experience.”





Tickets for Angry Birds Not So Mini Golf Club are $20.00 + tax and are available for purchase now at https://www.americandream.com/venue/angry-birds-mini-golf. The fully immersive Angry Birds experience also includes a life-size photo opp with Red, Chuck, and Bomb at the entrance, and will include uniquely themed Angry Birds party rooms that can be privately rented through the American Dream group sales team very soon.





ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unrivaled destination for fantasy, fashion, food, family, and fun. For more information visit www.americandream.com or follow on Instagram @americandream.

ABOUT ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

