Angola vs Namibia LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Angola vs Namibia - LIVE!

Namibia play their first ever knockout match at the Africa Cup of Nations as they face Angola in the last-16 this evening. In three previous AFCON appearances, Namibia had not won a single match, but they have squeezed through to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams, having stunned Tunisia in their opening game.

Angola have never won a knockout match at AFCON themselves, having lost in the last-eight on the two previous occasions they qualified from their group. They have been one of the most consistent teams at the tournament this time, drawing with Algeria and then beating Mauritania and Burkina Faso to top Group D.

These were two of the lowest-ranked teams going into the tournament but one of them will play in the quarter-finals, where they will certainly be the underdogs against either Nigeria or Cameroon. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below!

Angola vs Namibia latest news

GOAL! Dala header puts Angola in charge

RED CARD! Haukongo off as both sides reduced to ten

GOAL! Dala fires Angola in front

RED CARD! Angola down to ten after Neblu red

Angola 2-0 Namibia

17:50 , Matt Verri

45+4 mins: Shalulile wins a cheap free-kick for Namibia.

Up come the centre-backs for this...

Angola 2-0 Namibia

17:47 , Matt Verri

45+1 mins: Six minutes added on at the end of a chaotic half.

Two goals, two red cards... Angola looked to be in real trouble but they have somehow flipped the script.

Angola 2-0 Namibia

17:46 , Matt Verri

44 mins: Namibia look rattled down. Hardly a surprise.

Ball drops for Gilberto in the box, he can't make clean contact with the shot. Angola rampant.

GOAL! Angola 2-0 Namibia | Gelson Dala 41'

17:43 , Matt Verri

AND NOW IT'S 2-0!

Namibia having a disastrous few minutes.

Ball whipped in from that free-kick, and Dala rises highest to power a header home.

RED CARD | Lubeni Haukongo 40'

17:42 , Matt Verri

Namibia are down to ten as well! Incredible.

Ball over the top, Mabululu breaks away and Haukongo trips him, it's an obvious a second yellow card you will see.

GOAL! Angola 1-0 Namibia | Gelson Dala 38'

17:39 , Matt Verri

Down to ten men but Angola have the lead!

Fredy finds Gilberto out wide, he slides it back to Fredy and it's squared for Dala, who can't miss. Brilliant move.

Angola 0-0 Namibia

17:38 , Matt Verri

37 mins: Namibia's turn to win a corner.

Deep towards Kamberipa, he can't win the header though and Angola clear the danger.

Angola 0-0 Namibia

17:36 , Matt Verri

35 mins: Back underway.

Gilberto tries to flick his way through two Namibian defenders, doesn't make it past the first. Gets a bit of a shove too, for his showboating.

Angola 0-0 Namibia

17:32 , Matt Verri

31 mins: Long ball forward, Hanamub can only head it behind. Angola corner.

Fredy whips it in with plenty of pace, not cleared at the near post but it runs all the way through the box to safety.

Doesn't necessarily feel like a 10 vs 11 match right now. Time for the water break.

Angola 0-0 Namibia

17:28 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Nice move from Angola, still offering a threat despite their man disadvantage.

Ball cut back towards Mabululu, who gets a shot away but it's deflected over for a corner.

Dangerous ball in, Namibia deal with it though.

Angola 0-0 Namibia

17:25 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Blow now for Angola, as Tjiueza limps off. He's not going to be able to continue.

Limbondi on in his place.

Angola 0-0 Namibia

17:23 , Matt Verri

22 mins: We will now finally get to this free-kick, just outside the area.

Hotto goes for placement rather than power, Dominique with plenty of time to get across and parry it away.

Angola 0-0 Namibia

17:21 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Estrela the man off for Angola, as Dominique comes on in goal.

What a chance this now is for Namibia.

RED CARD! Neblu 17'

17:18 , Matt Verri

Angola's goalkeeper is off!

Muzeu clean through on goal, looks to lob the goalkeeper and Neblu saves it... he's outside his area though.

Huge moment.

Angola 0-0 Namibia

17:17 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Namibia break down the right, Tjiueza is slowed down but he still has space.

Floats the ball into the box from deep, easy for the goalkeeper to claim.

Angola 0-0 Namibia

17:11 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Hanamub, of course, whips in a ball from out wide, but Neblu does well to rush off his line and claim under pressure.

Angola look to break straight up the other end, but Dala puts way too much on the cross.

Angola 0-0 Namibia

17:08 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Some start to this match from Hanamub.

He's basically playing as a second winger on that flank in the opening minutes, as he drives into the box.

Again it's a heavy touch though, and he then commits the foul as he tries to make up for it.

Angola 0-0 Namibia

17:06 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Hanamub with a bright run from left-back for Namibia, looks to have the beating of his man for pace but runs straight out of play.

It's a very open start to this match.

Angola 0-0 Namibia

17:04 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Angola straight on the front foot, plenty of numbers forward early on. Ball clipped into the middle, cleared away.

Tjiueza looks to lead the counter for Namibia, he's swiftly bundled over.

KICK-OFF!

17:01 , Matt Verri

We're up and running!

Here we go...

16:58 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch.

Time for the anthems, kick-off just a couple of minutes away.

Not long now!

16:52 , Matt Verri

Players will be in the tunnel in the next few minutes.

Angola the favourites going into this match, but Namibia won't mind that too much. They haven't played too many games recently where they've been fancied to win, and it's all turned out pretty well for them...

Namibia respond...

16:42 , Matt Verri

We've had Angola strutting into the stadium, but Namibia have been enjoying themselves ahead of kick-off too.

A bit more chilled, not sure it can quite compete with Angola, but a decent effort.

Goncalves: Angola's biggest game in 14 years

16:35 , Matt Verri

Angola boss Pedro Goncalves has made it clear to his side just how big an occasion this match will be, comparing it to their quarter-final defeat to Ghana at AFCON in 2010.

He said at his pre-match press conference: “It has been a historic moment for us and we have a bigger game tomorrow, perhaps the biggest game in the last 14 years of the Angolan national team.

"Our focus is to be on the pitch and deliver and in the end beat Namibia.

“For sure, it will be very tough but I have confidence tomorrow everybody will do a great job. Namibia is a very powerful team, they are very brave. We need to be considerate in our passing.

"We have to be balanced because if we lose our balance, Namibia can be dangerous for us."

Angola have arrived!

16:25 , Matt Verri

And they've made quite a scene in doing so, as ever...

You thought they were gonna miss? Think again 😉 🇦🇴

Namibia eyeing another memorable win

16:17 , Matt Verri

No AFCON wins for Namibia in their history, until they got off the mark at this tournament in style.

An 88th-minute winner over Tunisia brought them three points and a historic victory.

A last-16 win this evening and it will well and truly be party time in Namibia.

Namibia team news

16:08 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Kazapua, Kamberipa, Amutenya, Haukongo, Hanamub, Muzeu, Katua, Petrus, Hotto, Tjiueza, Shalulile

Subs: Gebhardt, Hambira, Haoseb, Kamatuka, Kambato, Limbondi, Maova, Ndisiro, Nyambe, Papama, Rudath, Shitembi

Angola team news

16:05 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Neblu, Afonso, Gaspar, Buatu, To Carneiro, Estrela, Show, Fredy, Gilberto, Mabululu, Dala

Subs: Antonio, Bela, Inacio, Kadu, Keliano, Luvumbo, Milson, Paz, Quinito, Zini

Stand by...

15:56 , Matt Verri

All the team news coming up in the next few minutes.

Main concern for Angola is over their captain Fredy, but reports have suggested he is likely to recover in time to start.

Not long until we find out for sure.

Stage is set!

15:47 , Matt Verri

Just over an hour until the players are out onto the pitch and there's a few more people in those seats...

How Namibia reached the last-16

15:36 , Matt Verri

Namibia had never previously won an AFCON match.

That changed in their opening game of this tournament, as they snatched a late win over Tunisia.

They were then hammered 4-0 by South Africa, but a goalless draw with Mali was enough to send Namibia through as one of the best third-placed teams.

(REUTERS)

How Angola reached the last-16

15:24 , Matt Verri

Angola began their tournament in confident fashion, earning a draw with Algeria in what was their toughest match on paper.

They backed it up with an eventful 3-2 win over Mauritania, before beating Burkina Faso 2-0 to top Group D.

Few predicted that...

(AP)

Route to the final

15:10 , Matt Verri

This is the first of the knockout matches.

Winner of this will face Nigeria or Cameroon in the quarter-finals - those two face off later tonight.

Standard Sport prediction

15:04 , Matt Verri

Pedro Goncalves' Angola strolled through a tricky group and should have the firepower to punish Namibia's flimsy defence.

Angola to win, 3-1.

Namibia team news

14:53 , Matt Verri

Namibia made a handful of changes after a heavy defeat to South Africa as they drew with Mali to reach the knockouts, with Ryan Nyambe and Petrus Shitembi hoping for a recall.

There are not believed to be any fresh injury concerns.

Angola team news

14:44 , Matt Verri

Angola captain Fredy and Bruno Paz both came off with knocks in their last game.

The issues for the midfield pair are not believed to be serious though, and both could be fit to start this evening.

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Angola vs Namibia

14:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 4.55pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us.

Good afternoon!

14:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Angola vs Namibia!

Fair to say not many expected these two sides to make it out of their groups, but it's a last-16 clash at the Africa Cup of Nations.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5pm GMT from Stade de la Paix.