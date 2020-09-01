Angola to benefit from debt relief initiative, Paris Club says

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Paris Club creditors have agreed to give Angola debt service relief until the end of 2020, the group said.

Relying heavily on oil revenues and saddled with debts that exceed its economic output, the third-largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa has been reeling from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and weak oil prices.

"In application of the term sheet of the debt service suspension Initiative (DSSI) also endorsed by the G20, the Paris Club recognised that the Republic of Angola is eligible to benefit from the initiative," the Paris Club said in a statement on Monday.

G20 members, including China, and the Paris Club in April offered a freeze on debt service payments to some of the poorest countries through year-end to free up funds to fight the outbreak and mitigate its economic impact.

Angola's debt service suspension will apply from May 1 to Dec. 31, the Paris Club said.

The government is committed to use resources freed by the initiative to raise spending to mitigate the health, economic and social impact of the pandemic, said the group, which is coordinated by France's finance ministry.

The government is also committed to seeking from all its other bilateral official creditors debt service treatment in line with the agreed term sheet, the group added.

Angola said in June it had asked for G20 debt relief and was in advanced stages of talks with some countries importing its oil on adjusting financing facilities.

The debt service initiative will also contribute to improve debt transparency and debt management, Paris Club said, adding it will continue to closely coordinate with other stakeholders on the scheme, in particular when considering a possible extension of the suspension period. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Angus MacSwan)