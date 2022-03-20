Anglocentric culture of excluding Wales

Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Your report on the shortlist for 2025 city of culture (UK city of culture 2025: Southampton and Bradford among those on shortlist, 18 March)mentioned only the three English finalists in headlines and photos. Why such scant reference to Wrexham? In Wales, we are delighted to see the county borough in the mix.

Phil George

Cardiff

• I sympathise with Robin Mills over the loss of his sweet peas (Letters, 16 March). Research in New Scientist found that uncooked bread dough is a powerful attractant to use to trap slugs and snails.

Stephen Ingamells

Ilford, Essex

• Robin Mills claims the Guardian would be unlikely to print the name he wanted to give to the snail that ate his seedlings. I challenge him to provide it. The Guardian, rightly, declines to publish a small number of words, and is to be commended for printing, without asterisks, the others.

Tony Coghan

London

• Re their hosting of an asylum seeker, your correspondent feels sorry “someone so cultured and educated has only been able to find work as a lorry driver” (Letters, 18 March). My well-educated and cultured son is a proud HGV driver – one of many who were essential workers during the pandemic.

Sue Gaffney

St Helens, Merseyside

• “When I pray, coincidences happen. When I don’t, they don’t,” said the former Archbishop of Canterbury William Temple (Letters, 18 March).

Bob Epton

Brigg, Lincolnshire

