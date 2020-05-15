Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Issue of Equity

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (APF.L)(APY.TO) announces that the Company has issued and allotted 288,327 new ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company (the "New Shares") as a result of the vesting and subsequent exercise of share options by a number of employees which were granted in 2017 under an employee share option plan approved by shareholders at the 2016 Annual General Meeting.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange and admission of the New Shares is expected on or around 18 May 2020. An application has been made to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to list the New Shares.

Following admission, the total issued share capital of the Company will be 181,758,719 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

