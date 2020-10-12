Anglo-Eastern Plantations' (LON:AEP) Stock Price Has Reduced 42% In The Past Three Years

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) shareholders, since the share price is down 42% in the last three years, falling well short of the market decline of around 7.4%.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Anglo-Eastern Plantations moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

With a rather small yield of just 0.08% we doubt that the stock's share price is based on its dividend. Arguably the revenue decline of 12% per year has people thinking Anglo-Eastern Plantations is shrinking. And that's not surprising, since it seems unlikely that EPS growth can continue for long in the absence of revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Anglo-Eastern Plantations shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 15% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 2% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Anglo-Eastern Plantations .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

