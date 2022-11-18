Anglo Asian Mining PLC's (LON:AAZ) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 31% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Anglo Asian Mining's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Anglo Asian Mining is:

6.0% = US$7.3m ÷ US$122m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Anglo Asian Mining's Earnings Growth And 6.0% ROE

On the face of it, Anglo Asian Mining's ROE is not much to talk about. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 13%. However, the moderate 13% net income growth seen by Anglo Asian Mining over the past five years is definitely a positive. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Anglo Asian Mining's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 18% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is AAZ fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Anglo Asian Mining Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 48% (implying that the company retains 52% of its profits), it seems that Anglo Asian Mining is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Anglo Asian Mining is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of four years of paying a dividend.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Anglo Asian Mining has some positive attributes. Specifically, its fairly high earnings growth number, which no doubt was backed by the company's high earnings retention. Still, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping a lot of benefit to the investors. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Anglo Asian Mining by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

