Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) Pays A US$0.045 Dividend In Just Three Days

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Anglo Asian Mining investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.045 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.08 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Anglo Asian Mining has a trailing yield of 4.6% on the current stock price of £1.295. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Anglo Asian Mining is paying out an acceptable 50% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 52% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Anglo Asian Mining's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Anglo Asian Mining's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 43% per annum for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Anglo Asian Mining has delivered 10% dividend growth per year on average over the past three years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Anglo Asian Mining? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. However, we'd also note that Anglo Asian Mining is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Anglo Asian Mining from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Anglo Asian Mining is facing. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Anglo Asian Mining that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

