Anglo American Platinum Limited's (JSE:AMS) largest shareholders are public companies with 80% ownership, individual investors own 15%

Every investor in Anglo American Platinum Limited (JSE:AMS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 80% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 15% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Anglo American Platinum.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Anglo American Platinum?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Anglo American Platinum. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Anglo American Platinum's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Anglo American Platinum is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Anglo American plc, with ownership of 79%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 0.9% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 0.7% of the company stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Anglo American Platinum

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Anglo American Platinum. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 80% of Anglo American Platinum stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Anglo American Platinum (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

