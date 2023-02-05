Angler’s big fish with odd name may be a world-record catch, Missouri officials say

Mitchell Willetts
·2 min read
Missouri Department of Conservation.

A Missouri angler could become a world-record holder after reeling in an unexpected catch during a recent fishing trip, state officials say.

Travis Uebinger, of Auxvasse, was casting his line from his friend’s new boat back in January, hoping to snag a walleye or white bass from the Osage River, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Feb. 3 release.

“We were really targeting a whole bag — anything that would bite,” Uebinger said.

Something bit and Uebinger reeled it in, revealing a pale blue-gray fish he didn’t think much of at first.

It was a blue sucker — a bottom feeder found in rivers across much of the U.S. — that weighed in at 11 pounds and 5 ounces.

“I didn’t know what it was, a sucker or a carp,” he said. “It was my friend who said it could be a state record.”

Uebinger took the fish for a weigh in using a certified scale and it has been verified by Missouri officials as a state record, outweighing the previous record of 9 pounds and 14 ounces caught in 1997, the Department of Conservation said.

It could also be a world record, officials said.

The current blue sucker record is currently just 2 pounds and 12 ounces, as the organization that catalogs world records has specific rules for catches to qualify, officials said.

Uebinger’s blue sucker, which he caught using the pole-and-line method, should meet that criteria.

“That would be amazing to have a world record,” Uebinger said. “Especially on a fish you weren’t targeting.”

Despite the unappealing name, blue suckers taste good, officials say. But they’re quite bony compared to other fish and take more effort to properly prepare.

Uebinger wants to preserve his prized fish, not dine on it, he told officials. He plans to have that sucker mounted.

Pack of 20 bull sharks spotted on the prowl in heart of Australian city, video shows

Fish record stood for 32 years in Indiana. It’s now been broken 3 times in 2 weeks

‘Crazy-looking cat’ caught by Missouri farmer is wild African animal, rescue group says

Rare ocean creature caught on video swimming ‘sluggishly’ off Japan. See the encounter

Latest Stories

  • Man Breaks Reverse Speed Record In Corvette

    How can this car even go that fast in reverse?

  • Hurricane-force winds atop Mount Washington as wind chills dip below -100

    Yikes! The home of the world's worst weather lived up to its nickname on Friday.

  • Huge temperature rebound coming for Eastern Canada, but there’s a catch

    A 30-degree temperature rebound is on the way for much of Eastern Canada in the coming days, but it comes at a catch.

  • Colorado River crisis so severe lakes Mead and Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes

    One California water manager says Colorado River reservoirs aren't likely to refill. Scientists agree that the region needs to plan for a drier future.

  • Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy

    California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California, saying there was little chance of capturing the animal. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday that DNA testing confirmed that a mountain lion was responsible for the attack last Tuesday in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco. “This lack of access, combined with worsening weather and the nomadic nature of mountain lions has diminished the chances for a successful capture," said Capt. Patrick Foy, a department spokesman.

  • Burst pipes around Nova Scotia have plumbers scrambling to keep up

    Gavin Hankin of Halifax Plumbing and Heating wasn't looking forward to Sunday. "[Sunday] is going to be catastrophic because these [water] lines that have frozen, you know, they're likely to split and then leak and then flood," he said late Saturday afternoon. Hankin was on call and said he received around 100 calls for service to deal with frozen pipes that happened because of the extreme cold that gripped the province. Temperatures dipped as low as –28 C in some parts of Nova Scotia without th

  • Opinion: The Great Salt Lake is disappearing. Utah has 45 days to save it

    Salt Lake City's namesake is evaporating, and with it a resource crucial to the West's economy, weather and health — not to mention millions of migratory birds.

  • B.C. rattled by a 3.9-magnitude earthquake, shaking reported

    Some residents in Kimberley, B.C., reported shaking from the minor earthquake on social media late Saturday evening local time.

  • Thousands in N.B. remain without power as weather warnings lifted

    Extreme weather warnings were lifted across New Brunswick Saturday evening, but more than 12,000 N.B. Power customers remained without electricity. Friday night and into Saturday morning, temperatures dropped with some areas of the province recording wind chills ranging from -33 to -45, prompting Environment Canada warnings across the entire province. Strong winds continued throughout the day alongside some flurries, creating some whiteout conditions across the Northumberland Shore. An all-time

  • Arizona city officials cut off our community's water supply. My family has relied on paper plates, 3-minute showers, and lots of bottled water to avoid a potential $1,300 monthly water bill.

    Cody Reim and his family made serious adjustments to their water usage after Scottsdale city officials cut off the Rio Verde community's water supply.

  • Three things that made the Eastern Canada cold snap so bizarre

    Record wind chills were not only felt across Eastern Canada but also throughout the northeastern United States.

  • Almost 9,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power in wake of extreme cold

    As Nova Scotians deal with a blast of frigid weather, some are also dealing with power outages. As of 3:11 p.m. AT Saturday, around 9,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity. The primary reason behind the outages is strong winds, which are causing trees to fall on lines, said Nova Scotia Power's senior director of transmission and distribution operations, Matt Drover. Extreme cold warnings were in place for Nova Scotia Saturday, but were lifted by mid-afternoon. Environment Cana

  • Pacific Coast Indigenous nations see a glimmer of hope for the future of salmon

    Brook Thompson grew up along the shores of the Klamath River in Northern California, where her family would spend their summers camping and catching salmon. "It's where I got a lot of connection about my culture and my family history," said Thompson, 27, a member of the Yurok and Karuk tribes, to Unreserved host Rosanna Deerchild. The Klamath River, which flows from Oregon through Northern California and is part of the Yurok and Karuk traditional territory, once provided a bountiful supply of sa

  • Footage shows the moment Greenpeace activists scaled a Shell oil platform that was being transported in 'rough conditions' in the Atlantic

    Greenpeace climate activists, protesting against Shell and the fossil fuel industry, boarded an oil platform being transported to the North Sea.

  • 'Not telling us the truth': NSP customers complain utility isn't transparent about outages

    Joella Foulds's neighbour was so frustrated by the frequency of power outages in their Cape Breton community Saturday that she started noting what time the outages occurred. Between 3:55 p.m. and 6:13 p.m. AT Saturday, the list had 60 entries. "It was just totally annoying," said Foulds, a Boularderie Island resident. "You just never knew if the power was going to be on or off." Extreme cold and high winds caused a peak of 30,000 customers to be without power in recent days. As of Sunday at 3:12

  • Advocates say Toronto warming centres at capacity as extreme cold grips the province

    TORONTO — Extreme cold gripped much of Ontario on Friday, prompting warnings from Environment Canada, while homeless advocates said warming centres in Toronto were at capacity during the frigid conditions. Environment Canada warned of wind chill values between -30 C and -40 C across much of southern and eastern Ontario, and up to -50 C in parts of northern Ontario. The federal weather agency said the cold could cause frostbite to develop on exposed skin within minutes. Rafi Aaron, a Toronto-base

  • Frigid air can be bad for humans, but is it good for killing ticks?

    Could this cold snap be the nail in the coffin for ticks that have survived the above-average winter temperatures across the Maritimes? The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman speaks to an expert.

  • Tribes, researchers debate final fate of P-22, famed LA puma

    The life of Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion followed a path known only to the biggest of Hollywood stars: Discovered on-camera in 2012, the cougar adopted a stage name and enjoyed a decade of celebrity status before his tragic death late last year. The popular puma gained fame as P-22 and cast a spotlight on the troubled population of California’s endangered mountain lions and their decreasing genetic diversity. Now, with his remains stored in a freezer at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, wildlife officials and representatives from the region’s tribal communities are debating his next act.

  • When Chilliwack, B.C., received its annual snowfall in just 3 days

    The proof is in the photos.

  • P.E.I.'s moratorium on shoreline development not strict enough, say critics

    Critics are taking aim at Prince Edward Island's moratorium on shoreline development announced on Wednesday, saying the restrictions don't go far enough, and have no penalties or repercussions for those who break the rules. Environment Minister Steven Myers said his department is teaming up with the UPEI Climate Lab to research and determine how Islanders can best protect their coastal properties from falling into the sea. "How we would move forward, what would be allowed, what it would look lik