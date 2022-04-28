Angle PLC Announces Preliminary Results

Preliminary Results for the year ended 31 December 2021

FDA REVIEW PROGRESSING WITH RESPONSE AWAITED

CLINICAL LABORATORIES ESTABLISHED AND GLOBAL PHARMA SERVICES BUSINESS LAUNCHED

OVARIAN CANCER CLINICAL VERIFICATION STUDY ENROLMENT COMPLETED AND ANALYSIS IN PROCESS

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AG)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, today announces audited preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Operational Highlights

  • US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) substantive review made good progress in the year with a comprehensive response made to FDA's Additional Information Request and continued constructive and supportive dialogue with the Agency throughout

  • Clinical laboratories opened in the UK and United States and global pharma services business launched

  • contracts in place with three pharma and biotech customers, with two new customers onboarded post year end

  • discussions continue with multiple other potential customers, including large global pharma companies

  • Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and UKAS accreditation submissions initiated in the United States and UK and, post year end, CLIA Registration Certificate awarded to United States clinical laboratory

  • Ovarian cancer clinical verification study with leading United States cancer centre nearing completion

  • patient enrolment completed during the year but sample analysis was delayed due to COVID-19 related disruption to supplies of key reagents

  • Prostate cancer study design completed and discussions progressed with a major group of United States urology clinics, with a view to partnering in studies and providing access to a significant patient base

  • Over 26,000 samples processed during the year and a further 17 peer-reviewed publications from internationally recognised cancer centres with key developments in breast, ovarian, head and neck, non-small cell lung and prostate cancers

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue £1.0 million (2020: £0.8 million)

  • Loss for the year £15.0 million reflecting planned investment (2020: loss £11.6 million)

  • Fundraising from institutional investors, including existing and new US institutional investors, raising gross proceeds of £20.0 million (£18.9 million net of expenses)

  • Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits combined balance at 31 December 2021 of £31.8 million (2020: £28.6 million)

Outlook

  • Regular constructive dialogue continues with FDA and a regulatory response is awaited

  • Reagents required to complete the ovarian cancer study analysis have been received and are being validated so that analysis of ovarian samples can be resumed and headline results from the study are anticipated mid-year ahead of potential launch of the ovarian cancer test as ANGLE's first laboratory developed test (LDT)

  • The pharma services business continues to build with a total of five independent customers onboarded. Deployment of the Parsortix system in the first contracts with these customers is progressing well and two early customers have already agreed additional contracts for further clinical trials

Garth Selvey, Non-Executive Chairman of ANGLE plc, commented:

"With the help of our staff, external researchers and investors, in 2021 we made good progress on all our major initiatives. We maintained the momentum on our FDA submission with additional analytical studies, launched our clinical laboratories in the United States and UK and secured our first pharma services contracts, added a further 17 peer-reviewed publications, outlined a new prostate cancer study and completed enrolment on our ovarian cancer clinical verification study.

The strong operational momentum seen in 2021 has continued into 2022. Since the start of the year, we have maintained regular and constructive dialogue with FDA on our De Novo application and our United States laboratory has been registered with CLIA and is progressing towards full accreditation. We look forward to a successful year ahead."

